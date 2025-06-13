ESPN Broadcaster Confirms Tension in Knicks As James Dolan & Co Receive Coaching Search Advice

Nobody saw it coming, not like this. The guy who dragged the Knicks out of the mud and gave New York a team worth watching again, just got tossed. Gone. Fired. And for what? A deep playoff run, a 226-174 record over five seasons, and somehow that wasn’t enough? Fans were left blinking at their phones like it was some elaborate prank. But nope. This was real. The guy who turned a laughingstock into a contender got the boot, and no one from the front office seemed interested in explaining why.

And now? It’s a mess. The Knicks brass, James Dolan and his crew apparently had no real plan in place. No successor lined up. No strategy. And things just got more awkward. ESPN’s Mike Breen, finally broke the silence and let slip there’s real tension brewing behind the scenes. With coaching search advice now coming in from unexpected corners, and Dolan’s next move under the microscope, it’s clear: this isn’t just about replacing a coach. It’s about cleaning up a storm they created themselves.

Dan Patrick from NBC Sports recently dropped a YouTube video featuring longtime Knicks lead announcer Mike Breen. And things got real. Right off the bat, Patrick pulled no punches, asking “Uh can you tell me what the Knicks are doing with their head coaching search?” And honestly? That’s the question on every Knicks fan’s mind. The front office hit the eject button on Thibs, but instead of a clear plan, all we’ve seen is radio silence and blocked calls. Breen didn’t dodge. He laid it out calmly but honestly. “Um well, there obviously um turning over every stone right now. […] It’s been interesting to see how many teams have quickly said no. […] They really need to do their homework, talk to people […] there’s no need to rush it now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That says a lot. The Knicks are scrambling, and other franchises? They’re straight-up slamming doors. Dallas, Minnesota, Houston, Atlanta. They’ve all told James Dolan and Leon Rose to back off. Jason Kidd? Nope. Chris Finch? Denied. Ime Udoka? Blocked. Quin Snyder? Atlanta didn’t even sugarcoat it. Word is, their refusal was “emphatic.” And still, despite the chaos, Breen remained optimistic. “I think they had a very successful season.” It’s wild, considering Thibodeau was fired just months after inking a three-year extension worth nearly $30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

USA Today via Reuters Mar 21, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

That’s not a coaching change. That’s an organizational pivot at full speed. Thibs gave them their best playoff run in decades, even took down the reigning champs, but Dolan and Leon Rose clearly wanted a reset. Problem is, they might’ve pulled the trigger without knowing what’s next. And now they’re stuck hunting for answers while the best candidates are locked behind contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Mark Jackson the answer? Depends on who you ask

Tom Thibodeau helped take the Knicks to their deepest playoff run in a quarter century. And now? They’re navigating the storm without a compass. It’s still early days in the coaching search, but already, doors are slamming shut. Both the Timberwolves and Rockets have blocked New York from even talking to their guys. But amid all the red lights, there’s one green flash sitting in free agency: Mark Jackson. A guy with history. A guy who just might be too real for this front office.

Former NBA champ John Salley weighed in on Vlad TV, offering up a name that got the room buzzing. “Why is this not the time to bring Mark Jackson back?” his cousin once asked. Salley agreed sort of but didn’t sugarcoat it. “It would probably end up the same way as Thibodeau, because Mark is not gonna bend on some bulls–t, and if Dolan says something that’s not up his way…” Yeah. That’s the rub. Jackson helped shape the foundation of the Warriors dynasty, turning a raw young squad into playoff killers but he’s also known for butting heads with front offices. So if James Dolan isn’t ready for unfiltered energy, this match may never happen.