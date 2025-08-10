Mike Muscala Career: From Bucknell Star to 11-Year NBA Veteran and Phoenix Suns Assistant Coach

Mike Muscala built a solid career not with flashy dunks, but with smart play and a killer three-point shot. For over a decade, he was the reliable guy coming off the bench, spacing the floor. Now, after hanging up his sneakers, he’s starting a whole new chapter. Wonder where he landed?

Muscala’s journey wasn’t the typical NBA fairytale. Instead, he carved his path through hard work, starting way back at a smaller college you might not know. He dominated there, setting records that still stand. That foundation carried him through 11 NBA seasons and seven different teams. Now, he’s trading the court for the clipboard, bringing all that experience to a new role. Let’s see how he got here.

How did Mike Muscala perform in college basketball?

Mike Muscala wasn’t just good at Bucknell University; he was legendary. Playing four years for the Bison, he owned the Patriot League. He was named Player of the Year in 2011 and did something even more impressive in 2013: he won both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he also led Bucknell to the NCAA tournament and was named Tournament MVP.

He left Bucknell as the school’s all-time scoring king, blasting past the old record with over 2,000 career points. Even more amazing? He’s still the only player in Bucknell and Patriot League history to rack up both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. That kind of all-around dominance is rare. Bucknell recognized his impact in 2020 by retiring his jersey number, 31. His college career was truly special.

What were the highlights of Mike Muscala’s NBA and overseas playing career?

The NBA dream started quietly for Muscala. Drafted 44th overall by Dallas in 2013, he was immediately traded to Atlanta. Before suiting up for the Hawks, he spent a year sharpening his game in Spain with Obradoiro, putting up strong numbers: 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

His 11-year NBA run was the definition of a journeyman’s journey. He played for seven teams: Hawks, 76ers, Lakers, Thunder, Celtics, Wizards, and Pistons. Known as a “stretch big” – a tall guy who could shoot threes – he was a valuable role player. His top moments? Dropping a career-high 24 points for the Hawks in 2018, hitting a game-winning three for the 76ers in 2020, and sinking six threes in a single game in 2021. He retired in July 2024 after 548 games, averaging about 6 points and 3 rebounds, but more importantly, hitting a very solid 37.3% of his three-pointers.

How did Mike Muscala transition into coaching?

Retirement didn’t last long for Muscala. On August 9, 2025, the Phoenix Suns announced they’d hired him as an assistant coach, working under head coach Jordan Ott. This is his first official coaching gig since leaving the court.

The Suns are getting a guy with a ton of recent, relevant experience: over a decade in the NBA plus that year overseas. They’ll likely lean on him heavily to develop their big men, especially teaching the skills he mastered – stretching the floor and knocking down outside shots. His knowledge is perfect for helping young Suns forwards become more versatile scorers. It’s a smart next step for a player who always understood the game.

Final word?

For a player who built his career on quietly doing the right things and finding ways to contribute, coaching seems like a natural fit. And if his track record is anything to go by, the Suns might have just found one of the most steady and knowledgeable additions to their bench this season.