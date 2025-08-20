Bucks Send Cold Message to Knicks Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Amid Trade Buzz

It started as whispers, grew into front-page speculation, and now it’s the kind of headline that makes front offices sweat. Giannis Antetokounmpo linked to the New York Knicks. But while Madison Square Garden dreams of pairing the Greek Freak with Jalen Brunson’s fire, Milwaukee just sent a message that was anything but warm. Because the Bucks’ recent stance forces everyone to ask: are the Knicks chasing a star who isn’t even close to the trade market?

On World Photography Day, the New York Knicks tried to spark some harmless nostalgia with a post asking fans for their favorite Knicks photo of all time. The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t hesitate to jump in. Their answer? A snapshot of Giannis Antetokounmpo throwing down a dunk against the Knicks. And well, how much sarcasm is too much sarcasm? Because this wasn’t just about a photo.

New York has been circling Giannis for months. According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Leon Rose and his front office have been closely “monitoring” the situation in Milwaukee. Which means, the Knicks are watching every step, every rumor, and every whisper out there. And there are plenty. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed that Giannis hasn’t shut the door on a future outside Milwaukee.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s been evaluating his future this entire offseason,” Charania noted. “He is open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or in a trade.” And of course, that’s all New York needed to hear. Trade proposals have already hit the internet with blockbuster precision. One version even had the Knicks snagging Giannis in a three-team deal involving Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and multiple first-round picks. It sounds outrageous. But so did Kevin Durant to the Spurs, not long ago. Meanwhile, Milwaukee isn’t making this easy.

AD

Bucks GM Jon Horst has doubled down on building around Giannis. He recently brought in Myles Turner, stretched Damian Lillard’s contract in the past (turning it into $20 million in dead money annually), and shuffled role players like Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. The message? Desperation dressed as commitment. Yet whispers remain.

Radio host Allen Sliwa cut straight to it: “Bucks and Giannis aren’t any closer to winning an NBA championship. I think those days are over.” The numbers, though, argue otherwise. Last season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. That’s an MVP stat line, not one of decline. At 30, he looks sharper than ever. But the Milwaukee Bucks‘ supporting cast looks more fragile by the day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giannis, the Knicks, and the cold reality

For the New York Knicks, this isn’t just about star hunting. It’s about timing. They’ve stockpiled picks, young talent, and cap flexibility. They’re sitting on the kind of war chest that could tempt Milwaukee if Giannis ever nudges toward the exit. Towns is already being whispered as the headline piece. Josh Hart’s name is in the mix, too. Add in draft swaps stretching into 2030, and you see the vision: a full reset for Milwaukee, a superstar gamble for New York. But what does Giannis want?

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

That’s the question driving all of this. On one hand, he’s got full control in Milwaukee with input on coaching hires, roster moves, and the franchise’s long-term vision. On the other hand, he’s a two-time MVP with one championship ring and playoff scars to spare, currently showing off in Greece. The Dirk path, the Kobe blueprint, the loyalty legacy… it’s all there. But so is the allure of chasing another title somewhere else. Then there’s the family card.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giannis has made it clear that playing alongside his brothers matters. “Yes, why not?” he said when Thanasis asked about the possibility. “Worst-case scenario, we go back to Filathlitikos and play there.” That wasn’t just nostalgia. It was a window into his priorities. Milwaukee knows this. Which is why they’re holding on tight, even as they reshuffle, even as they bend their finances to breaking. Every move screams: please stay. Every rumor whispers: how long can he really?

So, was that dunk photo just trolling the Knicks? Or was it a subtle reminder that as long as Giannis is in green, New York’s just a spectator? Either way, the hardwood is set. And the next move? Well, that’s on Giannis, and we’ll be here to deliver all the updates!