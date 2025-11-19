Bucks Star Wants Refs to Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Shaquille O’Neal Treatment After Star’s Groin Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing concerns after superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a groin injury during Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This incident led teammate Bobby Portis to speak out passionately about the physical toll Giannis endures on the court. Portis called for officials to provide better protection for the two-time MVP, making a stark comparison to the treatment Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal received during his dominant era.

Portis began his post-game comments by addressing the team’s current performance. “First and foremost, we need to talk about how we’ve been playing. We have to play better,” he stated. He noted the team’s inconsistency, saying, “We’re on a two-game losing streak now and have a record of 6-7. It’s urgent that we correct our course early in the season.”

He then expressed his main concern, choosing his words carefully to avoid any fines. “I don’t want to get fined or anything, but the referees have been pretty tough on Giannis out there,” he said. Portis explained that he had been reviewing historical footage to support his argument. “I went back and watched some tape of Shaq. They really treated him similarly on the court,” he added.

The veteran forward described the specific type of physical play he believes officials are overlooking. “It’s not for real, for real, though. Teams can just beat him up, throw him on the ground, and things like that.” This situation is reminiscent of how Shaquille O’Neal was treated throughout his career, where he faced systematic fouling strategies like “Hack-a-Shaq” and absorbed significant contact in the post without consistent foul calls.

The comparison to Shaquille O’Neal holds considerable historical significance. During his prime, O’Neal endured intentional fouling strategies like “Hack-a-Shaq,” where defenders would deliberately foul him, relying on his poor free-throw shooting. In the 2000 NBA Finals, Indiana Pacers defenders committed so many fouls against O’Neal that he shot a record 39 free throws in Game 6 alone. The situation escalated so much that, in 2002, Brad Miller and Charles Oakley admitted to intentionally fouling O’Neal aggressively, which led to O’Neal throwing a punch that resulted in a suspension.

Portis highlighted a specific sequence that led to Giannis’s injury as an example of this unfair treatment. “And on the one play where he got hurt, he actually got fouled.” He contrasted this with what he perceived as a minor call for the opposition. “Then, on the next possession, Jared Allen got a ticky-tack call.” This incident reinforced his belief that the Bucks’ superstar is not receiving equitable officiating compared to other players.

Looking ahead, Portis emphasized the need for internal solutions during Giannis’s absence. “In the next couple of weeks, we just need to lock in. Our chemistry and camaraderie have to be at the next level.” He stressed the importance of unity, adding, “We have to pull together as much as we can and support each other.” The Bucks must navigate this period without their primary offensive engine.

Giannis’ Injury Details

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss one to two weeks with a low-grade left groin strain suffered during the second quarter against Cleveland. He grabbed at the area multiple times before being subbed out, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in just 13 minutes of play. An MRI confirmed the strain, providing a clearer timeline for his return.

Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

The injury exposes a significant vulnerability for the Bucks, who have historically struggled without their leader. With Antetokounmpo off the court this season, the team is being outscored by 12.8 points per 100 possessions, with their offensive rating plummeting to 104.2. This drop off was evident in the Cleveland game, where the Bucks shot just 42 percent from the field after his exit.

Head coach Doc Rivers expressed relief that the injury was not more severe, stating he hopes for a return in less than two weeks. Giannis is the only player in the NBA currently averaging at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, making his absence a major challenge for a Milwaukee team sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference at 8-7.