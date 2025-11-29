Bucks vs Nets Injury Report (Nov. 29): Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael Porter Jr. Playing Tonight?

The Milwaukee Bucks return home looking to end a seven-game losing streak. Standing in their way is a Brooklyn Nets squad that has also struggled to find consistent success. The Eastern Conference matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET, airing on YES Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back after Friday losses, raising the urgency on both sides.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner playing tonight?

The Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as day-to-day, but he says he will play. He returned to the lineup on Friday after a four-game absence due to a left adductor strain. In that game, he scored 30 points with 15 rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes.

Myles Turner is fit to play, but Kevin Porter Jr. remains out as he recovers from meniscus surgery. He has not played since the team’s season opener. Teammate Kyle Kuzma provided a positive update after Friday’s game. “We get Scoot back tomorrow, hopefully,” Kuzma told reporters.

Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Taurean Prince is out indefinitely after undergoing neck surgery. His absence continues to impact the team’s frontcourt depth. The Bucks have lost seven consecutive games, their longest such streak since the 2013-14 season.

Head coach Doc Rivers expressed concern about the team’s consistency with fundamental plays. “The bottom line is they had 13 more shots than us, they had eight more free throws,” Rivers said. “It’s the turnovers, it’s the offensive rebounds, it’s the fouls.”

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report: Are Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton playing tonight?

The Brooklyn Nets have listed Michael Porter Jr. out of tonight’s clash with lower back tightness. He missed Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with the same issue. Porter leads the Nets in scoring this season with 24.3 points per game.

Nic Claxton is not on the injury list so far, but Terance Mann is questionable. Then, Egor Demin is ruled out on Saturday due to injury management. Cam Thomas remains out with a left hamstring strain. He is expected to be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. Haywood Highsmith is also out as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery.

The Nets enter the game with a 3-15 record, including zero wins at home this season. They have lost three consecutive games following Friday’s defeat. Rookie Egor Demin scored a career-high 23 points in that contest.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez emphasized the need for better focus from his team. “The biggest challenge is to ask the team to play hard and stay focused,” Fernandez said. “When you’re doing that, you’re not coaching.”

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Bucks vs Nets

The predicted starting lineups for Saturday’s game are as follows.

Milwaukee Bucks Brooklyn Nets Ryan Rollins Terance Mann (Q) AJ Green Tyson Etienne Kyle Kuzma Ziaire Williams Giannis Antetokounmpo Noah Clowney Myles Turner Nic Claxton

The list and the data are as of the publishing time. Please double-check for the latest data.

This matchup presents a critical opportunity for both teams to change their recent narratives. The Bucks are desperate to end their lengthy slide, while the Nets aim to prove they can compete on the road. The availability of key scorers will probably determine the outcome.