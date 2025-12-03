Bucks vs Pistons Injury Report (Dec. 3): Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight?

The Milwaukee Bucks are desperate to stop their recent slide, but their path back into the win column runs straight through the Eastern Conference’s top team. A major Central Division clash awaits, with the health of several star players set to tip the scales one way or the other. The latest injury reports reveal who will be available for this critical matchup.

Bucks Injury Report: Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr. Playing Tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks star is managing a left adductor strain but has played in the team’s last three contests. He is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season.

Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable due to lower back spasms. The guard scored a season-high 30 points in Monday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. He has appeared in just three games this season after recovering from an earlier ankle injury and meniscus surgery.

Gary Harris is also questionable while dealing with right Achilles soreness. Forward Bobby Portis is questionable with a left eye abrasion. Taurean Prince remains out indefinitely following neck surgery.

The Milwaukee Bucks hold a 9-13 record and have lost eight of their last nine games. The team is 1 win and 5 losses in the six games Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed this season.

Pistons Injury Report: Are Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren Playing Tonight?

Cade Cunningham is not on the injury report and will play for the Detroit Pistons. The guard is averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game. He scored 18 points and hit a key late basket in Monday’s narrow win over Atlanta.

Jalen Duren is also available and expected to start at center. Duren recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury against the Hawks. He is averaging 19.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season.

Forward Duncan Robinson is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Rookie Bobi Klintman is out with a sprained left ankle. Guard Marcus Sasser remains out as he continues a rehab assignment with the G League’s Motor City Cruise.

The Detroit Pistons enter the game with a 17-4 record, the best in the Eastern Conference. They have won 15 of their last 17 games dating back to October 29.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Bucks vs Pistons

The projected starting lineups account for each team’s current injury designations. The Pistons will start their full healthy core, while the Bucks await decisions on several backcourt players.

G – Ryan Rollins G – Cade Cunningham G – AJ Green G – Duncan Robinson F – Giannis Antetokounmpo F – Ausar Thompson F – Bobby Portis F – Tobias Harris C – Myles Turner C – Jalen Duren

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins is projected to start at point guard if Kevin Porter Jr. is unable to play. AJ Green would slide into the starting shooting guard role. For the Pistons, Ausar Thompson is expected to start at small forward. Tobias Harris will start at power forward next to Jalen Duren in the frontcourt.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 PM Eastern Time at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This is the second of four scheduled meetings between the division rivals this season. The Pistons won the first matchup 129-116 on November 22.