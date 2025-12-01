Bucks vs Wizards Injury Report (Dec. 1): Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight?

The Milwaukee Bucks finally broke through. After a draining seven-game skid, they snapped back to life with a much-needed win over the Brooklyn Nets, powered by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 29 points in just 19 minutes as he crossed the 21,000-point milestone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now the focus shifts to whether that win sparks an actual turnaround. Milwaukee heads to Washington to face a 2–16 Wizards team that has dropped 15 of its last 16 and is juggling injuries across the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bucks Injury Report: Are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr. Playing Tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday’s game against the Wizards. This is for injury management related to the left adductor strain that recently sidelined him for four games. He returned to action in the last two contests, playing limited minutes.

In his return, Antetokounmpo scored 29 points in just 19 minutes during a win over Brooklyn. That performance helped him surpass 21,000 career regular season points. He is averaging 30.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game this season.

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kevin Porter Jr. is back with the team and not listed on the injury report. He returned from meniscus surgery on Saturday and played 24 minutes against the Nets. Head coach Doc Rivers was pleased with his conditioning. “(Porter) surprised me with his conditioning and how sharp he looked,” Rivers said. “You have three ball handlers now, that was our plan to start the season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Taurean Prince remains out indefinitely after undergoing neck surgery. All other players, including Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins, are expected to be available. The Bucks ended a seven-game losing streak with their victory on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Wizards Injury Report: Are Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr Playing Tonight?

The Washington Wizards have a lengthy injury report as they continue to struggle. Rookie guard Tre Johnson is out with a strained left hip flexor and does not have a timetable to return. Forward Corey Kispert is also out after fracturing his right thumb last week.

Sharife Cooper has been ruled out for Monday’s game due to a right calf strain. Starting center Alex Sarr is listed as questionable because of right adductor soreness. Sarr leads the team with 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Riley is also questionable with a sacroiliac joint contusion. The Wizards own the worst record in the NBA at 2-16. They have lost 15 of their last 16 games following a tough defeat to Indiana on Friday.

Head coach Brian Keefe pointed to his team’s lack of sharpness in that loss. “We couldn’t get into our pace, we weren’t getting stops,” Keefe said. “We weren’t getting into our actions with thrust. We weren’t sharp, we weren’t flying around like we’re capable of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Bucks vs Wizards

The predicted starting lineups for Monday’s game are as follows.

Kevin Porter Jr. (Guard) CJ McCollum (Guard) Ryan Rollins (Guard) Kyshawn George (Guard) Kyle Kuzma (Forward) Bilal Coulibaly (Forward) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Forward) Khris Middleton (Forward) Myles Turner (Center) Alex Sarr (Center)

On paper, this matchup favors Milwaukee, but what they need isn’t just a win it’s proof that their three-ball-handler system can steady the offense around Giannis. A clean performance with controlled minutes and balanced creation would finally support what Doc Rivers envisioned early in the season.

For the Wizards, the goal is simply to stay competitive. With Tre Johnson, Corey Kispert, and possibly Alex Sarr sidelined, Brian Keefe is relying on a young, patchwork rotation to maintain pace and defensive energy.

That contrast makes this game a measuring stick. A sharp Bucks showing would signal that their losing streak was more about health than identity. A shaky night, even in a win, would keep questions open about Milwaukee’s stability in a season built around urgency.