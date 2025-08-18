Timberwolves News: Pressure on Anthony Edwards Eases With $18M Trade Idea, Per Insider

The Timberwolves’ dream of reaching the NBA Finals ended with a thud in Oklahoma City. Their season closed in a crushing 124–94 Game 5 loss, leaving Anthony Edwards staring down the reality of another Western Conference Finals exit. After a year in which he averaged 27.6 points, his playoff struggles stood out as he was held below 20 in three of the five games. In the decisive Game 5, Edwards had 19 points, but it was not enough. The Timberwolves simply ran out of answers.

Following the defeat, critics immediately questioned Edwards’ readiness to carry a team this deep into the postseason. It did not help that frustration spilled out across the roster. Yet Edwards tried to calm the noise with his own promise. “I’m going to work my butt off this summer,” he told reporters, insisting his response would be relentless. He added, “Nobody’s going to work harder than me this summer. I’ll tell you that much.” The words mattered, but they also underlined the pressure on his shoulders.

That pressure might ease if Minnesota explores a move for Anthony Black, whose remaining deal is worth $18 million. On the Game Theory Podcast, Bryce Simon framed the conversation. “This is the Jaeger conversation, right? Like everybody, you know, talks about, well, if he can’t make it on the ball, he has enough size to go play the wing.” He argued that Black is defensively ahead of similar prospects and noted his off-ball movement and cutting could actually fit. Minnesota, he hinted, might be a natural landing spot.

Sam Vecenie pushed the question further, asking if any team would take the flyer on Black. “Would Minnesota give up a pick for him?” he wondered aloud. Simon explained why the Timberwolves stood out. “Okay. So, I was going to say in complete transparency, I went to NBA.com, filtered by three-point percentage, Minnesota was fourth, and I just went, what if the Jaylen Clark, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., whoever NAW replacement plans don’t work out or get injured or something? Could Anthony Black be the answer for that role?” That possibility suddenly feels like an $18 million solution. Given Minnesota’s need for depth and flexibility, the idea actually makes a lot of sense. But if the franchise’s luck towards the business end of the postseason continues, will it prompt an unthinkable scenario for Minnesota fans?

Will Continued Postseason Struggles Push Anthony Edwards Toward a Trade?

Anthony Edwards has carried the Timberwolves into the spotlight, but his playoff struggles are drawing louder criticism. The superstar guard managed only 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting in the decisive Game 5 loss to Oklahoma City, leaving many questioning if he is truly ready to lead a team to the NBA Finals. His talent and charisma still make him one of the league’s most marketable stars, but two straight exits in the Western Conference Finals have shifted the narrative.

Kendrick Perkins recently voiced a bold prediction regarding Edwards’ future in Minnesota. “If Anthony Edwards don’t reach the NBA Finals, he’s going to request a trade from Minnesota…$45M is not really at the top of the top, Bradley Beal is making $52M,” Perkins said. Coming from a former player who has often been critical of Edwards, the statement sparked plenty of debate about whether Minnesota can build a true contender around him.

The thought of Edwards asking out would sting for Timberwolves fans. Since Kevin Garnett, no player has captured the city’s attention like Edwards has. Losing him could undo years of progress. Still, Edwards is under contract for four more seasons after signing a five-year, $244 million rookie extension. With an average salary nearing $48 million, teams across the league would still line up for a chance to land him. Not to mention how Edwards is living up to his bold claims about his plans for the summer.

Yet there are signs Minnesota is committed to keeping him happy. Owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have already shown a willingness to spend, whether through luxury tax payments or future investments. They’ve even explored strengthening ties with Kevin Garnett and discussed plans for a new arena. These moves highlight a franchise determined to convince its star that staying in Minnesota is worth it.