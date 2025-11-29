Timberwolves vs Celtics Injury Report (Nov. 29): Are Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight?

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Boston Celtics to Target Center on Saturday for a matchup of two teams holding identical 10-8 records. Both squads are looking to build momentum, but the path to victory may be complicated by the health report for one side. This game promises to test depth and resilience right from the opening tip. Let’s take a look at the injury reports and how they will affect this matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Are Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo playing tonight?

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter this contest with a significant advantage. Their injury report is completely clear. Not a single player is listed, meaning the entire roster is available for action. This gives head coach Chris Finch his full arsenal of players to deploy against a potentially shorthanded Celtics team. Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are both ready to go without any restrictions.

This full health comes at a crucial time for the Timberwolves, who are looking to snap a three-game losing skid. Their most recent loss was a 113-105 decision against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In that game, Anthony Edwards led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. The team will be relying on his production and the energy of a home crowd to get back into the win column.

The clean bill of health means the Timberwolves can stick to their regular rotations and game plan. They will look to exploit their interior size and defensive identity. With everyone available, the expectation is for a strong performance as they try to secure their first victory against a team with a winning record this season.

Boston Celtics Injury Report: Are Jaylen Brown, Derrick White playing tonight?

The Boston Celtics face potential lineup challenges for this road game. The team had three key players on the injury report ahead of the matchup, but a couple of their key stars are upgraded to available as of 3:20 ET.

Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta are available to play tonight.

Derrick White, who is dealing with a calf contusion, remains probable, indicating he is very likely to suit up and play. The team has already ruled out Jayson Tatum for the long term as he rehabs from an Achilles tendon injury.

The Celtics are arriving with some positive energy after a strong performance. They head to Minnesota after snapping the Detroit Pistons’ impressive 13-game winning streak with a 117-114 victory. That win showcased the team’s potential when at full strength. Jaylen Brown was a force in that game, putting up 33 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick White also contributed significantly with 27 points and seven boards. The team has found a rhythm, winning six of its last eight outings.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Timberwolves vs Celtics

The predicted starting lineups for Saturday’s game are as follows.

Minnesota Timberwolves Boston Celtics Julius Randle Payton Pritchard Jaden McDaniels Derrick White Rudy Gobert Jaylen Brown Donte DiVincenzo Jordan Walsh Anthony Edwards Neemias Queta

This matchup is a test of Boston’s next-man-up philosophy against Minnesota’s stability. The Celtics have to prove they can compete on the road even if a key piece is missing. For the Timberwolves, it is a prime opportunity to end their slump by leveraging their full, healthy roster. The result will hinge on which team better imposes its style of play from the opening whistle.