Mychal Thompson Reacts to Megan Thee Stallion in 4 Words Amid Son Klay’s Dating Rumors

On July 9, Megan Thee Stallion shared a series of bikini-clad poolside photos on Instagram, seemingly basking in vacation bliss. But as the internet loves to remind us, nothing stays simple for long. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a blurred figure lounging in the background, sparking instant curiosity. Many swore it resembled none other than 4-time NBA champion Klay Thompson. For context, Klay is the son of 2-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson, a name every old-school Lakers fan knows. As the rumor spread like wildfire, it didn’t take long to land on Mychal’s radar.

There’s no public record (yet) linking Megan Thee Stallion to the 3-point maestro, and no confirmation has surfaced from either camp. Still, fan speculation rarely cares for facts. Internet sleuths have a way of connecting dots, no matter how faint. Back in 2024, Megan was reportedly involved with defensive specialist Torrey Craig, though that fizzled out of the public eye. The latest photo doesn’t offer concrete proof it’s Klay either. The man in question shares some of Thompson’s traits but blurs into anonymity when zoomed in.

Naturally, that didn’t stop the wildfire from reaching Klay’s legendary father, Mychal Thompson. And yes, the two-time NBA champ weighed in on the chatter. During a recent episode of ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland, Mychal found himself cornered by his co-hosts, who fired off questions about the rumored connection. Caught completely off guard, Mychal admitted, “I’ve never heard of it.” But that wasn’t enough to satisfy the table. His colleagues weren’t letting this slip through the cracks without wringing every drop of curiosity out of it.

One of the co-hosts finally did what every fan online was hoping for. They showed Mychal the viral photo. With a grin, the host tossed out the question: “Let’s just say Klay is dating Megan Thee Stallion based on this photograph I’m showing you right now. Do you approve or disapprove?” It was the moment the internet had been waiting on, and Mychal delivered. After studying the image for a beat, he coolly replied, “Yeah, she seems nice.” The room cracked up, laughter spilling over the airwaves. Mychal then added, “A beautiful woman, no question.”

via Imago Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The truth is, Megan has dated NBA players before, so this wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for her. On the flip side, was previously alleged to have been involved with actresses like Laura Harrier and Eiza Gonzalez. So, it’s hardly a shocker for Mychal to imagine his son brushing shoulders with Hollywood’s elite, if there’s any truth to this rumor at all. But while the playful banter rolled on inside the studio, the mood briefly shifted. One co-host brought up a heavier topic, and to his credit, Mychal didn’t dodge it.

Mychal Thompson gets candid about the passing of someone close

If you’ve followed Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson’s Instagram over the years, you’ve likely spotted his beloved English bulldog, Rocco. The dog wasn’t just a pet; he was family. Klay often called him his son, posting candid moments of their bond. But in late May, Rocco left for what Mychal Thompson heartbreakingly called “the big doghouse in the sky.”

And the loss still lingers in the Thompson household. Back in May, Mychal Thompson publicly confirmed the news on Mason & Ireland, saying, “We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life.” At 13, Rocco had been a fixture in their lives, a loyal, four-legged companion through championship runs and personal milestones.

During the latest episode, amid all the light-hearted teasing about Klay’s rumored romance, the conversation briefly turned somber. As one co-host recited Klay’s accolades and added, “He’s got a great dog,” Mychal’s face shifted. He softly corrected them: “Had, had a great dog.” Sure, he didn’t need to say much more. But the weight in his voice and the silence that followed said everything. It was a small, tender moment inside a room otherwise filled with laughter, a reminder that even sports legends carry quiet, personal losses off the court.