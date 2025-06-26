Cooper Flagg Addresses Jason Kidd’s Knicks Interest After Mavs HC’s Admission

“With the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg from Duke University.” When Adam Silver made this announcement, no one was surprised. Everyone knew Nico Harrison and Co. would pick Flagg from the moment they won the lottery. After all, he is supposed to be the next face of their franchise. But while Flagg’s future in Dallas has been determined, one big question remains unanswered – Will he be coached by Jason Kidd?

Amid their pursuit for a new head coach following Tom Thibodeau’s firing, Knicks approached the Mavs hoping to book an interview with Kidd. As expected, Dallas declined the request, unwilling to part ways with the franchise legend. Despite the initial rejection, Knicks have reportedly not given up on their Kidd pursuit.

Per veteran insider Ian Begley, “Jason Kidd, to my knowledge, as of earlier this week, is still a possibility. So, that’s kind of where it sits… Kidd, more of a wildcard, because he’s still under contract with Dallas.” Amid this uncertainty, Kidd has apparently not given Cooper any assurance that he will be his head coach during his highly-anticipated rookie season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“No, I haven’t had those conversations yet at all.” Flagg remarked. However, the Duke product remains optimistic based on the brief interactions he has had with Kidd, “I think talking with Coach Kidd, my workout and even after I got picked up and was on the phone with him for a minute, I think he’s just excited. He has a good vision for me and what I can do and how I can impact the game. So, I’m excited to just talk to him more.” But what’s the vision that Cooper so fondly spoke about?

AD

Jason Kidd expects “big impact” from Cooper Flagg amid Mavs’ championship pursuit

On most occasions, the number one pick goes to a franchise that has a long way to go before they become title contenders. Flagg’s case is different. Fortunately, he is entering a situation where his team was in the NBA Finals just last year and plan to take that next step going forward. And despite being a rookie, Jason Kidd has massive expectations from Flagg, “We truly believe, and I as the coach, I believe he’s gonna have a big impact.”

Of course, Cooper is projected to be a generational superstar, who averaged 19.2 points and nearly eight rebounds during his maiden college season. So, Mavs organization and fanbase expect greatness from him right away. Amid this pressure, Flagg will have three future Hall of Famers mentoring him. His teammates Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kidd believes their veteran presence will have massive impact on Cooper’s development, “I know you talked about the future Hall of Famers, but we talk about a young player coming into our league, you couldn’t ask for a better situation… So, when you talk about AD, Ky, and Klay, you have great mentors who have been in this situation.” Moreover, both Kyrie and AD were former number 1 picks, so they understand the pressure that comes with it. Their presence will give Cooper someone to turn to for advice during hard times.

Meanwhile, all Kidd expects from him is to be himself, “For our pick, his job is just to learn the system, have fun and be the player and person that he is. That’s what we expect from the number 1 pick.” Amid Kidd’s clear vision for Flagg and a chance to become legitimate contenders next season, it seems unlikely that he will leave Dallas despite Knicks’ interest, especially after the multi-year contract extension he inked last summer. Do you agree?