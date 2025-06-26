Mark Williams’ NBA Future Finally Confirmed On Draft Night As Hornets Shock Basketball Community

Earlier this year, Mark Williams turned into one of the biggest NBA headlines for a brief moment. Soon after the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, Rob Pelinka pulled off another massive deal to acquire the Hornets Center in exchange for Dalton Knecht and other key assets. It looked like Williams would be the Lakers’ next lethal big man for the foreseeable future. However, the trade was rescinded because Mark failed his physical exam. Just like that, he was back in Charlotte.

But nearly five months since that unfortunate series of events, Williams’ future has finally been determined. Amid the ongoing draft, veteran insider Shams Charania reported, “BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 29 pick tonight and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.”

Yes, Hornets have traded Williams to the Suns in exchange for multiple draft picks.

(Developing Story)