NBA Community Concerned For Shams Charania After Unusual Behavior During Cooper Flagg’s No.1 Pick

One of NBA’s biggest events of the year is upon us. Draft night – where every year, sixty young prospects realize their lifelong dream of making it to the big leagues. It’s the first step to hopefully a legendary career. Naturally, all eyes remain glued to their television screens, especially when Adam Silver announces the lottery picks. However, this time, the hoop community saw an unusual behavior from veteran insider Shams Charania that left them concerned for his wellbeing.

Usually, Shams is on high alert during the draft, constantly posting updates on social media. But tonight, when Adam Silver announced, “With the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg from Duke University” Charania did not having anything to say about the most important pick of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure enough, the ESPN veteran’s inactivity left his followers worried as comments like “Is Shams busy on something or is he not tweeting picks this year???” and “No Shams leak?!” began flooding in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(Developing Story)