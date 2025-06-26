Raptors Issue 4-Word Statement About Collin Murray-Boyles After NSFW Reaction Sparks Frenzy

For every young hoopster, hearing their name get announced by the NBA commissioner on draft night is a lifelong dream. It signifies their years of hard work finally paying off as they embark on a new journey in the pros. Naturally, its one of the happiest moments of their life. But South Carolina star Collin Murray-Boyles’ reaction told a different story!

Yes, when Adam Silver declared Collin as the Raptors’ ninth overall pick, the young forward looked shellshocked. He rose from his seat with a surprised look on his face, and shook his head as if disappointed. Looked like he did not expect to get picked by Toronto. What made the situation even more awkward was Collin’s NSFW reaction, as he mouthed “F—!” before heading to the stage.

Sure enough, the hoop community began speculating that the forward was unhappy with the decision. Following the viral moment, the Raptors tried to put out the fire by sharing an image of Collin smiling from ear to ear. “See guys, he’s happy!!” The caption read.

Even the forward later clarified that his F-bomb was not in anger, but in disbelief, “What I said was not a bad thing by any means. Thankful.” While Murray-Boyles knew that his lifelong dream would come true tonight, when it finally happened, he was overwhelmed with emotions, “WTF! For sure. WTF all the way till my name got called. Man, it was crazy. But Jeez, I almost shed a tear. I tried to keep my composure, but its surreal. I dreamed of this when I was a kid, like you never know you’re gonna be there till you there. So, it’s crazy.” So, don’t worry Raptors fans. Collin is looking forward to coming to Toronto and has already planned his first move when he gets there.

Collin Murray-Boyles plans to catch Drake’s eye as he predicts his impact on Raptors

Now that it’s clear that Collin was not disappointed to be picked by the Raptors, he has already begun planning his move to Toronto. Revealing his first plan of action, he said, “Oh yeah, my passport in my bookbag… Post on my Instagram story, put a Drake song in there and Imma @ him.” Yes, Murray-Boyles is hoping to catch Drake’s eye as soon as he lands in Toronto.

Moreover, he is looking forward to having a massive impact on the Raptors during his rookie season, “Being with this organization means so much. They’re a winning organization. I just wanna make everybody better around me. So, that’s what I’m gonna do.” Well, Collin had a monster run in South Carolina. He averaged 16.8 points as a sophomore. But where he truly set himself apart was his defense. Clearly one of the best defenders in this class, he averaged 7.1 rebounds and over one block in his college tenure.

Sure enough, he plans to utilize the same skill in Toronto, “Just my physical presence. That’s something I feel like pushed me ahead of a lot of defenders. Just my willingness to defend. That’s my number one thing. That’s what gets me going in games. That’s what gets my team going when I’m playing defense. That’s something I know my team needs from me. So, they’ll be getting a hard player hard worker for sure.” Taking inspiration from defensive players like Draymond Green, Aaron Gordon, and Jalen Williams, Collin aims to play at the same level and take the Raptors back to being perennial title contenders. So, Toronto surely got a promising young star despite what his initial reaction suggested. Do you agree?