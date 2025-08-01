NBA Exec’s $50M Offer Solves Cam Thomas and Nets’ Problems After Close Circle’s Revelation

Cam Thomas isn’t new to putting up numbers, but the situation in Brooklyn has taken a weird turn. In his limited run with Brooklyn last season, he averaged 24 points over 25 games. A nagging hamstring slowed him down, but not before flashes of stardom lit up the court. Fans remember his 40-point nights, but front offices see gaps. Across 215 games, the Nets have allowed 116 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Now, with Brooklyn hesitant and his price tag rising, the situation feels unstable.

So what’s the holdup? Despite being Brooklyn’s most electric scorer, Thomas is still unsigned. Why? Money and trust. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that Cam wants a multi-year deal worth $20–25 million per season. And Brooklyn’s front office is not fully on board. They’re reluctant to center the rebuild around him. “They’re treating Cam Thomas like a hot mixtape they’re not ready to drop,” Siegel noted.

Behind the scenes, offers are circling… just not from the Nets. The Athletic polled 16 league insiders for a fair deal. Most proposed two-year contracts. One stood out. A mysterious exec suggested a two-year, $50 million contract. The twist? Only $30 million is guaranteed. Thomas would get $25 million in year one and just $5 million if things don’t pan out in year two. “It keeps the Nets’ (cap space) alive for next year,” the exec explained, “and gives Cam the money he wants per year in the short term.”

That deal might actually solve both sides’ issues. Cam gets his payday and a path to freedom. Brooklyn keeps its cap flexibility and a tradeable asset. It’s not about falling in love; rather, it’s about not locking yourself in. If Thomas turns heads this season, he walks into next summer with leverage. If not? The Nets move forward without long-term baggage. What’s more?

One responder even suggested a three-year contract for $90 million! “I wouldn’t personally give (it to) him … But I justified it as ‘fair’ because if I’m him, I’m saying I’m better than Jalen Green and that’s way less than he got,” He stated.

In fact New York Post even reported, “A source familiar with Thomas’ thinking said he does not consider himself inferior to Immanuel Quickley ($32.5 million this upcoming season), Tyler Herro ($31 million) or RJ Barrett ($27.7 million).” While it’s highly unlikely he’ll go for anything less than that, it is most likely not to work with the Nets. Moreover, he is so dissatisfied with the Nets that he even removed posts from his Instagram Account.

So what’s next? Cam Thomas sits in free agency limbo. Brooklyn needs scorers. He needs belief. One smart contract might be all it takes to pull both out of their slump.

Cam Thomas’s superstar ambitions face harsh reality on Club 520 podcast

Cam Thomas believes he is worth far more than a bench role, but not everyone agrees. On the Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague joined DJ Wells and B Hen to break down the situation. The discussion zeroed in on why Thomas remains unsigned and whether he’s overestimating his value. “If they thought he was the guy, they would play him like the guy,” Teague said bluntly. That one line reveals the gap between how the Nets view Cam and how he views himself.

Since being picked 27th in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cam Thomas has shown he can score. Last season, he showed his potential. Still, Brooklyn seems hesitant to lock him into a long-term, high-dollar deal. Instead, reports suggest they’re offering short-term options, like a two-year, $28 million contract with a team option. Thomas, however, is eyeing something closer to $100 million over four years. Why the disconnect? It all comes down to role and expectation.

Teague explained that elite bench scorers rarely get superstar money. He pointed to Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford, both Sixth Man legends, who made around $15 million a year. Cam, on the other hand, wants more because he “has the potential to be a superstar,” according to Teague. That mindset is driving up his asking price. But the former guard questioned whether Thomas can sustain that scoring on a winning team. He added that Cam’s numbers came while playing for a struggling roster with little offensive help.

Teague wrapped up his thoughts by offering a reality check. A $14 million deal would remove the superstar pressure while giving Thomas the chance to shine as a go-to scorer off the bench. For now, though, the standoff continues, and Cam’s next move might define his future.