NBA Fans Lodge Same Complaint Against Anthony Edwards’ Behavior During China Trip

Anthony Edwards had one of the most electric seasons of his young career. He exploded for 53 points in a single game, drilling 10 three-pointers that etched his name in Timberwolves history. Across the 2024–25 season, ANT averaged 27.6 points, ranked fourth in the league, while also contributing 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per night. His shooting touch was sharp with 39.5 percent from deep, and he suited up in 79 games. Still, even with this dominance, Minnesota’s title dreams crumbled against the surging Oklahoma City Thunder.

Instead of sulking over playoff disappointment, he leaned into preparation. True to his words, he trained relentlessly before finally taking a break. Known as the Believe That Tour, his first professional visit to China officially began this August. The highlight was the unveiling of the Adidas AE 2, his second signature sneaker. Adidas basketball executive Eric Wise put it best, saying, “We know what his ceiling is. It’s pretty high, if there is one… He’s skyrocketing.” Edwards himself seemed equally energized, rewarding fans with giveaways and exclusive drops.

Then came the viral moment. While visiting the Great Wall of China, Edwards was caught on video walking down a steep staircase, shirtless, with a towel across his shoulders. He said, “Damn this s—t steep as f—k.” The clip quickly spread, with many fans split on how to take it. Some thought he was clowning around, while others felt he was being disrespectful. Yet his reaction wasn’t exaggerated. Parts of the Great Wall feature stairs so steep they exceed a 45-degree angle, and visitors often pause for balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

Interestingly, Edwards is far from the only NBA star spending time in China this offseason. James Harden, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokić have all touched down there for tours, games, or promotional events. Edwards even met Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming and couldn’t resist having fun with it. Posting a photo of their meeting, he wrote, “I wud dunk on Yao shout out to one of da greats.” Still, while all these encounters added charm, it was his candid Great Wall clip that left fans buzzing.

Fans have plenty to say about Anthony Edwards’ China tour look

When the video of Anthony Edwards on the Great Wall surfaced, fans were less focused on the stairs and more on his outfit. One viewer couldn’t help but write, “Why no shirt though my guy?” The comment captured the puzzled tone many carried as they saw the clip.

Others went straight for the humor, taking playful jabs at Edwards’ casual look. A sharp response read, “Not a lot of brain cells going on here.” For some, the moment wasn’t about the steepness at all, but about Edwards appearing carefree. It appears that some may have taken this as a disrespect to the culture.

Fashion choices became a recurring theme among the replies. One fan asked bluntly, “Why he dressed like that, up your game and adjust as needed.” The words reflected how viewers expected more polish during an international spotlight. Even more so considering his peers who visited the country, with Harden even sporting the traditional martial arts clothing.

The shirtless appearance didn’t escape attention either. Another joked, “Why he ain’t never got a shirt on ctfu.” Well, this reaction is not surprising considering Ant was out wearing just shorts with no T-shirt on. But hey, if you have worked so hard to get such a figure in the offseason, you might as well flaunt it.

A fan even compared his look to video game culture, saying, “Dis man Ant dressed like he from the hoods of GTA.” No argument on that front. Overall, while fans did appear to be excited at Ant’s physique, looking forward to his return to the court, many didn’t hold back and shared their discontent towards what they felt might be inappropriate.