NBA Fans React Strongly Against Russell Westbrook’s Wholesome Moment With Oscar Robertson At ESPYs

“In life, it’s important to be persistent or as I have been called stubborn. Stubborn about what you believe in.” Oscar Robertson did not just say these words to impress the world, he lived by them. It was because of his relentless dedication in establishing free agency that NBA players today have control over their career trajectory. And tonight, Big O’s undeniable contribution to the sport was honored at the biggest stage. But unfortunately, Russell Westbrook’s unusual look took the attention away from the historic moment.

Not too long ago, Oscar was announced as this year’s recipient of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, recognizing all he did for player empowerment. He was scheduled to receive the hardware at tonight’s ESPYs. Sure enough, Westbrook was selected to present him with the honor, who seemed like the obvious choice because he was the first player to average a triple-double during the regular season since Big O did it in 1961-62.

But what was supposed to be a wholesome moment between the two legends turned into a hot topic of discussion because of Russ’ choice of outfit. While the fashion icon dawned a simple black suit, his tie hung loose from his neck, immediately sparking concerns about his seriousness for the job.

Well, Westbrook’s tie was clearly not in the right place, but his heart surely was. As he took centre stage, he highlighted Oscar’s impact on every NBA player’s life, “I may be bias but I don’t think there is anything cooler in a basketball game than getting a triple-double. Like I said, I may be bias… Oscar Robertson will always be the triple-double OG… But the reason I’m here today is to tell you about the Big O tonight is something a little different. A different way he changed the game for us. Today, they call the NBA a player’s league and that’s because of Oscar. His conviction, his composure, and his courage.”

In 1970, Oscar took the bold step of filing an antitrust lawsuit against the NBA, challenging players’ restrictive contract conditions. Team owners threatened him, his NBA peers hesitated to join him in the fear of losing their job, but Big O stood strong. It led to the introduction of the ‘Oscar Robertson rule’ better known as restricted free agency, changing the league forever. And Russ understands what Oscar’s movement did for player empowerment. But fans were more focused on his outfit!

Russell Westbrook accused of coming to the ESPYs straight from the bar after questionable outfit

Soon after Russ took the stage, his unique look went viral, as comments like “Tie is too loose” began flooding in. One netizen was left speechless at the lack of professionalism, simply saying, “Wtf !!!”

Sure enough, many found Westbrook’s look disrespectful toward Oscar, stealing the thunder away from his big moment. “You’re presenting Oscar Robertson. Tie the tie dawg or go tieless.” One remarked, calling out the former MVP.

Meanwhile, several netizens were also left wondering why Russ’ tie was so loose. One wrote, “Russ’s tie makes him look like he’s coming off a three-day bender” while another questioned, “He just leave the bar?”

While Westbrook’s ESPYs outfit did raise some eyebrows, it was likely never intended to disrespect the NBA legend. In fact, Russ and Big O share immense mutual respect and have always been linked together because of their similar playing style. So, it does not look like any love is lost between the two Mr. Triple-Doubles despite tonight’s controversial interaction. What do you think?