ESPN’s Mike Breen Details Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co Can Take Game 4 Amid Thunder’s Major Concern

Despite having a young and inexperienced roster, the Thunder continue their generational run, only three wins away from winning the championship. They were the best team all year, finishing with 68 regular season wins, and have maintained that form throughout the playoffs. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. are faced with a massive challenge heading into tonight’s Game 4. Another loss in Indiana would put them in a 3-1 deficit, a hole only one team has dug itself out of in NBA Finals history. Amid the high stakes, ESPN’s Mike Breen continues to have faith in the young OKC squad.

All year, there have been doubts regarding OKC’s legitimacy as title contenders due to their inexperience. They are the second youngest team ever to reach the NBA Finals. However, Breen reminded everyone on The Dan Patrick Show that SGA and Co. have been silencing the doubters throughout the playoffs, “The whole question for them coming in ‘Are they ready? Are they too young? Is this their time?’ And they have to prove that. Certainly, they’ve proved it so far.”

Per the ESPN announcer, the biggest testament to their maturity was when they beat a highly experienced Nuggets squad in a thrilling seven-game series to advance to the Conference Finals, “The Denver series, they lose that heartbreaker Game 1, win big Game 2 and then they lost in Game 3 as well. And then they had a couple of really close games that were gonna be tested against a Nikola Jokic team. And they passed those tests.” Of course, Nuggets won the championship only two years ago and beating them while being down twice in the series was a massive confidence booster for OKC.

So, Breen believes OKC has the ability to take tonight’s game and even the series in Indiana. Sure, Pacers have a more experienced squad. Their Big Three of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Pascal Siakam have an average age of 28.3 years, as compared to Thunder Big Three’s average age of 24.3 years. But Shai and crew certainly have all the tools to win this series. “This series is far from over… So now, Game 4 is gonna be the next test and we’ll see how they do.” Breen added. However, in order to win, OKC might need to address one major concern.

Mike Breen highlights OKC’s major concern after never seen before demeanor in Game 3

A major reason Thunder lost Wednesday’s game was because they were seemingly worn down by Indiana’s fast paced offense. That’s the same strategy Rick Carlisle’s squad used against Knicks in the Conference Finals. In every game, Jalen Brunson and Co. looked fatigued as the night progressed. Mike Breen saw the same issue affecting OKC in Game 3, “Richard actually said that on the air last night. He saw it early on as well and it’s something that you just have never seen. Both these teams, they have thrived on wearing you down… But that’s the first time I’ve seen the Thunder look that way.”

via Imago Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Lu Dort (5) were roommates last season.

For the first time in this series, SGA was limited to less than 30 points. His struggles seemingly trickled down on the entire team, and specially their bench. Indiana’s bench outscored OKC’s 49-18. Moreover, they could not even showcase their elite defense, that has been their strength throughout this run. “They looked unsure of themselves in addition to being fatigued. And I’ve never seen that from them.” Breen added.

If OKC wants to win tonight and avoid the 3-1 deficit, they need to match Pacers’ pace and energy for the entire 48 minutes. Because one thing is certain – Tyrese Haliburton and Co. will not get tired, especially on their home court with thousands of fans cheering for them. Do you think OKC can keep up and even the series?