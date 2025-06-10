Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Pacers Locker Room’s Feelings After Game 2 As Thunder Receive Strong Warning

The Pacers were heartbroken after getting blown out by 16 points in Sunday’s OKC clash. And understandably so. Another win would have given them a commanding 2-0 lead, taking them a step closer to their ultimate goal of winning the championship. But despite the embarrassing loss, former NBA Champion Paul Pierce believes Tyrese Haliburton and Co. have nothing to worry about as the pressure is still on the Thunder heading into Game 3.

When asked if OKC regained control of the series after dominating the Pacers in Game 2, Pierce said, “No, I don’t think they took control of the Finals.” Then, he revealed Rick Carlisle’s squad’s true feelings heading back to Indiana for the next two games, “When the Pacers got on that plane last night after losing by 16, and they landed. They go to practice today, they like ‘We did it guys. We did our job. We went into OKC and we stole one.’”

Of course, Pierce was talking from experience as he has been in the same situation multiple times during his legendary career, “That was the message all along cause when I’ve been on teams when we go on the road for any rounds, we like ‘We gotta get one.’ So, mission accomplished. They feeling good.” Yes, Haliburton and Co. have stolen the home court advantage from Thunder by splitting the two games on the road. Now, the ball is in their court and all they need to do to take control is win the next two games at home.

Sure enough, this puts the pressure on OKC, as they will be coming to a hostile environment for Wednesday’s game. “Now the pressure is on the Thunder because Indiana got home court advantage and I don’t care where they played in the Western Conference on the road all year, and I know Denver is a tough place to play, but it ain’t gonna be like the Indiana crowd,” Pierce remarked, sending a clear warning to OKC.

He continued, “Let me tell you, that Indiana crowd I had number of opportunities to play in that building and that’s a special place to play basketball cause you know, there’s nothing to do in Indiana. So, everybody they just go to the Indiana Pacers games… That crowd gonna be hyped… This is like religion down there though. It’s like going to church. They can’t wait for this. So, pressure is all on the Thunder.” And even Haliburton knows that splitting the games in OKC put them at a massive advantage.

Tyrese Haliburton “feeling good” about winning Game 1 in OKC but keeps focus clear for remaining series

As Pierce mentioned, Pacers would be satisfied winning a game on the road despite Sunday’s brutal loss. Following Sunday’s game, Tyrese also shared a similar sentiment, “I think any time you’re the lower seed in a playoff series, your job is to go split or go try to get one on the road. We got game 1. Felt like we really let the rope slip in the second quarter. So, I think there’s many different ways that you can choose to digest what’s in front of you.”

Sure, the 16-point loss stung in the moment, but when the Pacers look back on their trip, they did their job. And Tyrese has his focus clear for the next game, “We focus on taking a day at a time. So, you got the split. You feel good about that, but we definitely wanted to play better tonight. I think our processes need to be a lot better for us to be successful here. It’s still a race in the first to four.”

Moreover, he is looking forward to playing in front of thousands of Pacers fan, who cannot wait to lift the franchise’s maiden championship, “So, we’re going to our home court, tied 1-1 and we love playing at home. Love playing in front of our fans. So, just see where we can get better and take it a day at a time.” Which team do you think is under more pressure heading into Game 3? Chime in below!