Fresh Tyrese Haliburton Footage Shows Pacers Star’s Unhealthy Habit Amid Injury Concern

There were massive concerns about Tyrese Haliburton’s health heading into last night’s game. He took a nasty fall on Monday while trying to drive past Chet Holmgren and reaggravated his lower leg injury. Diagnosis revealed a calf strain. But understanding the high stakes, Hali suited up in Game 6 despite his injury woes and led the Pacers to victory, keeping their championship dream alive. Now, his health is in question once again ahead of the biggest game of his career. And Tyrese’s latest sighting in Indiana is not helping his case one bit.

In a footage shot right before Pacers’ flight to OKC for Sunday’s Game 7, Haliburton was seen carrying an order from the fast-food restaurant Culver’s onto the team plane. Sure enough, the viral clip turned a lot of heads, questioning the star guard’s unhealthy eating habit at the time when he needs to be in the best shape of his life.

AD

(Developing Story)