GF Jade Jones Responds to Tyrese Haliburton’s Postgame Remark as Insider Reveals Truth About Injury

The Indiana Pacers’ locker room after Game 6 should’ve been pure chaos; music blasting, guys screaming, the kind of energy that comes with staving off elimination in the NBA Finals. Instead, it was something quieter. Not relief, not celebration, but something deeper: respect. Because everyone in that room knew Tyrese Haliburton had no business playing 23 minutes on a calf that, by all medical logic, should’ve had him in a boot. Yet there he was, moving like nothing was wrong, grinning as the Pacers throttled OKC by 17.

Behind the scenes, Haliburton’s last 48 hours looked less like an NBA superstar’s routine and more like a military extraction mission. Hyperbaric chambers at dawn. Specialists in his living room. Endless rounds of stim machines and ice wraps. But the most telling detail came postgame, when Haliburton casually revealed the secret enforcer of his rehab: his girlfriend, Jade Jones. And her message to the world? A blistering two-word Instagram story that said it all. But before all that; let’s dive into the deep and find out..is he really hurt?

On Kevin O’Connor’s podcast, the truth spilled out. “He’s legit in real pain,” KOC stressed, shooting down any “smoke screen” theories. “All my sources say this is a multi-week injury. This is sheer heart.” Co-host Tom Haberstroh put it even sharper: “Unless you’re a liability, you play. And Haliburton? He gutted it out when most guys would’ve been in street clothes. No matter what happens in Game 7, he earned my respect forever.” The stats backed it up; Haliburton’s 14 points and +25 in 23 minutes were an insult to the injury gods.

Then came the kicker. In his postgame presser, Haliburton peeled back the curtain on his recovery, revealing Jade’s role. “She’s on me to do treatment even when no one’s watching,” he laughed, describing their pre-Love Island ritual: “She’s like, ‘Before we press play, we’re wrapping that calf.’” Jade’s Instagram response? A clipped “you heard!!!!” over the clip, a not-so-subtle reminder that while Haliburton battles on court, she’s the general off it.

Let’s be clear: Haliburton’s calf strain, per Shams Charania, typically sidelines players for weeks. Yet there he was in Game 6, draining logo threes and threading no-look dimes. The Pacers didn’t just win; they obliterated OKC, proving they don’t need 100% Hali to compete. But here’s the twist: Jade’s relentless rehab policing might’ve unlocked a loophole.

By squeezing every ounce of recovery into 72 hours, she bought Haliburton just enough mobility to tilt the series. Now, with Game 7 looming, the question isn’t just can he play; it’s how much pain can he hide?

via Imago May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game three of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Which brings us to the real subplot: Haliburton’s inner circle refusing to let him quit. Between Jade’s treatment mandates and his family’s “Are you icing right now?” check-ins, the Pacers’ star had no escape. Even Rick Carlisle admitted postgame, “There was no drama. He just wanted to play.” That’s the hidden edge Indiana carries into Game 7; a superstar willing to risk further injury, a team that rallied around his limitation, and a girlfriend who turned their couch into a rehab clinic.

Speaking of which…

Jade Jones’ 2-Word Rule

“you heard!!!!” That was Jade Jones’ mic-drop response after Haliburton outed her as the secret weapon behind his Game 6 comeback. But those two words carried the weight of six years of partnership; a relationship that’s survived small markets, brutal injuries, and now the brightest lights in basketball.

Haliburton’s confession about their Love Island routine wasn’t just cute; it was revealing. While most NBA girlfriends are spotted cheering in designer fits, Jade’s role is more hands-on. “Before we put the show on, we’re doing treatment,” Haliburton admitted, a system so strict even his teammates cracked up hearing about it. The result? A shockingly mobile Game 6 performance where he looked more comfortable than in Game 5, despite the injury being worse.

But Jade wasn’t the only one keeping him honest. Haliburton’s family turned into a 24/7 rehab hotline, grilling him about his recovery between games. “They call like, ‘You better be doing your stim machine right now,’” he joked. That accountability; from Jade, from his family, even from Carlisle’s “be honest with me” ultimatum; created a pressure cooker Haliburton couldn’t slack in.

Now, with one game left for the title, Indiana’s secret weapon isn’t just Haliburton’s grit. It’s the woman who made “calf wraps before reality TV” the law in their house. OKC might have Shai’s MVP brilliance, but the Pacers? They’ve got love; and a very strict streaming schedule, on their side.

Game 7 tips Sunday. Jade’s treatment plan? Already underway.