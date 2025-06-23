brand-logo
LeBron James Has One-Word As John Haliburton Struggles To See Injured Son Tyrese Exit Game 7

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jun 22, 2025 | 8:44 PM EDT

Tyrese Haliburton down! I repeat, Tyrese Haliburton down! Heading into the biggest game of his young career, the Pacers superstar looked confident. “Calf’s good. I’m ready to go.” He told ESPN’s Malika Andrews, unbothered by his injury woes. And that confidence immediately translated to the court, as Tyrese scored nine quick points to start the game, with three deep range threes, sucking the life out of Paycom Center. But soon, tragedy struck.

It happened midway through the opening quarter. In an attempt to get past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton lost his footing and fell hard on the floor. He immediately began grimacing in pain while Thunder finished the fastbreak on the other end. Replay showed Haliburton popped something in his right ankle during the play, which looked eerily similar to Kevin Durant’s Achilles tear in the 2019 Finals. It was clear that Haliburton was hurt. And hurt bad.

His father John Haliburton, who was sitting in the stands, struggled to hold back tears as Tyrese got carried to the locker room by Pacers staff. Witnessing the horrific sight, even LeBron James was left in disbelief as he tweeted, “F—!!!!!!!!” with a facepalm and prayer emoji.

(Developing Story)

Can the Pacers survive without Tyrese Haliburton, or is their season already doomed?

