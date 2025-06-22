Rick Carlisle Makes Strong Game 7 Call as Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update Drops

Tomorrow, the world comes to a standstill. All eyes will be glued on Game 7 between OKC and Pacers. This is the first time since the historic Cavs vs Warriors 2016 series that the NBA Finals have reached this stage, where everything comes down to one last game. Obviously, there is going to be a ton of pressure on both teams. But instead of shying away from the moment, Rick Carlisle is embracing it head on, understanding the rare opportunity this night brings.

Addressing the Game 7 pressure, the head coach said, “I love pressure. I mean, as you go on in your competitive life in sport, what you learn is that these moments are rare and trying to duplicate this kind of situation is something that you look to do in everyday life and it’s not easy to do that. So, I’m very much looking forward to Game 7.” Well, tomorrow marks only the 20 Game 7 in NBA Finals history. So, Carlisle realizes that merely a few lucky people get to experience it in their lifetime.

Moreover, he understands that not only is it a monumental occasion for the teams involved, but for basketball in general, “These are special moments certainly for both teams, but for our league, for the game, for the worldwide interest in the game. So, it’s a time to celebrate.” Of course, Rick is no stranger to the big stage. Prior to this year, he had been to the NBA Finals five times, as a player, assistant coach, and a head coach.

That includes his epic journey with the Mavs in 2011 where he led Dirk Nowitzki and Co. to the title despite them being the underdogs in that series. They defeated Heat’s freshly formed Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, who were favorites to win all year. It’s Carlisle’s championship experience that could give Pacers the upper hand tomorrow night because Mark Daigneault has never been to this stage. And despite having faced each other six times, Rick admitted that he still has a few tricks up his sleeve, “There are more adjustments that can be made for sure.” Carlisle’s experience will come in handy, specially with Tyrese Haliburton’s lingering injury woes.

Tyrese Haliburton makes concerning health confession amid Rick Carlisle’s unexpected NBA Finals journey

Obviously, the biggest question heading into tomorrow’s game will be Haliburton’s health. His calf strain, that’s reportedly a two-week injury, has been bothering him since he took that nasty fall in Game 5. Even for Thursday’s encounter, Hali had to go through multiple hyperbaric chamber sessions and a strength test to be cleared to play. It’s clear that he is not a 100%.

via Imago May 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

He admitted the same during his latest presser, “I’m pretty much in the same standpoint I was before Game 6. Still a little stiff, a little sore rather.” What worked in Tyrese’s favor is that he only had to play 23 minutes on Thursday because of his team’s dominant performance. That allowed him to get some extra rest and treatment for tomorrow. And even though he is not at complete strength yet, Hali is not going to miss out on the historic night, “Just trying to take care of it the best I can but I’ll be ready to go for Game 7.” As of now, he has been listed as questionable for the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Tyrese’s injury is not something Carlisle would have predicted heading into this series. In fact, he claims these NBA Finals have gone beyond his expectations so far, “You never know how its gonna go. I’d be lying if I said this has gone exactly as I expected. Each playoff series, each game is a different thing and each game takes on a different personality, has different characteristics.” But the head coach realizes that whatever happened before today does not hold any meaning now. It all comes down to one game. “We’re just down to one game and one opportunity and so, we’re really looking forward to it.” He added. So, Carlisle and the Pacers will be hoping to bring their A game because they only get one shot at this. Do you think they can lead their franchise to its first NBA title?