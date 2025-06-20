brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Scottie Pippen Has No Words As NBA Finally Ends 9-Year Long Drought at Pacers Final

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jun 20, 2025 | 12:03 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Game 7. The two biggest words in sports. And when its for a chance to win the Larry O’Brien trophy, that adds a whole new layer of excitement to it. Following Monday’s embarrassing blowout loss in OKC, Pacers needed to bring their A game for tonight’s Game 6 to keep their season alive. There were major doubts about their ability to do so because of Tyrese Haliburton’s unfortunate calf injury. But against all odds, the Indiana team stunned everyone by dominating the visitors and forcing Game 7, ending NBA’s nine-year drought in the process.

Yes, Sunday’s encounter marks the 20 NBA Finals Game 7 in history. And it’s the first one since the iconic 2016 Finals, when LeBron James and Co. completed their miraculous comeback from a 3-1 deficit to dethrone the 73-win Warriors team. With Pacers and OKC etching their name in the history books, six-time champion Scottie Pippen was left at a loss for words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Expressing his excitement for Sunday’s game, he posted a basketball and heart emoji, summing up his feeling without uttering a word.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(Developing Story)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can the Pacers pull off a miracle like LeBron's 2016 comeback, or will OKC reign supreme?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved