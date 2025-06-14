Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Strong Message To Chet Holmgren After Injury Scare In Game 4 vs Pacers

The Thunder need all hands on deck if they wish to win tonight’s Game 4 in Indiana and even the series. Moreover, they need their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to not only play at an MVP level but also embrace that leadership role to get his teammates going. And that’s exactly what he was seen doing when Chet Holmgren suffered a brutal injury scare early in the game.

It happened in the first quarter. As Holmgren drove to the basket for a layup attempt, he lost his footing while trying to get past Pascal Siakam and fell hard on the floor. Turns out, his feet got tangled up and he seemingly hurt his left ankle. While Chet lay on the floor in agony, favoring his ankle, Shai walked up to him and delivered a strong message, “Come on man. We need you. Get up!”

Well, Thunder does in fact need Holmgren on his A game because he has been one of the key pieces in their success. So far in the playoffs, the big man has averaged 16 points and over eight rebounds. On top of that, the seven-footer has been an absolute menace on defense, averaging nearly two blocks per game. Sure enough, OKC cannot afford to lose Chet, especially right now in the NBA Finals when their backs are against the wall. That’s why SGA had to make sure he was ready to go.

Following Shai’s message, Chet quickly got up on his feet and continued playing. Even as the game progressed, the MVP made sure to check on his teammate once again, “You alright? Get it.” As talented as Chet is, injuries have played a major role in halting his momentum throughout his young career. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Even this year, he was limited to playing just 32 games due to a right iliac wing fracture in his pelvis. So, it was a relief to see that he did not seriously injure his left foot tonight. Meanwhile, the way Shai motivated Chet was also a testament to his leadership.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not the “loudest guy in the room” but he gets the job done

At just 26-years-old, SGA is burdened with the massive responsibility of leading his team to a championship. And there are times when it might seem like he is not the most assertive leader. Like when he was spotted casually lying down in the locker room while his coach addressed the team during a high-pressure playoff situation in the West Finals. But his casual demeanor does not mean Shai is not a capable leader.

Addressing his unique persona, he said in an interview, “It’s true to my personality. I’m not always the loudest guy in the room or say too much, but my energy and effort, and what I put on the floor, speak louder than anything. That’s just how I not only go about the game, but also go about life. Actions always speak louder than words. To me, especially. That’s just how I go about it.”

Tonight, Shai showed that he can be vocal when needed while his performance on the court does majority of the talking. Even on-air announcer Richard Jefferson acknowledged it on Live TV after Shai and Chet’s interaction, “That’s what you gotta do. That’s a leader right there.” That’s the kind of energy OKC needs tonight if they hope to beat the Pacers and return home with a level series. Sign of a great leader indeed. Do you agree?