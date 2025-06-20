Shams Charania Confirms Strong Measure Taken For Tyrese Haliburton’s Injury At Game 6

The biggest question heading into tonight’s NBA Finals Game 6 was Tyrese Haliburton’s health. On Monday, when his team needed him the most, he played the worst playoff game of his career, finishing with just 4 points on zero made field goals. A key reason behind his struggles was that he reaggravated his lower leg injury after taking a nasty fall in the opening quarter. He was later diagnosed with a calf strain. But realizing that his season is on the line, Haliburton has decided to suit up tonight despite the injury and the Pacers have taken strict measures to ensure he is good to go.

Veteran insider Shams Charania revealed the details ahead of tip-off, “No set minutes restriction right now and they will closely monitor him. But the most important part of Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight was when he passed a strength test on that right calf at about 5PM East Coast time.” As much as the Pacers wanted Hali to play, they could not clear him without fully assessing his injury. Only when the star guard passed a strength test was he upgraded from questionable to available.

Per Shams, doctors have told Tyrese that the calf issue that he has suffered is a two-week injury. So, had it been the regular season, there is no chance he would have suited up tonight. However, understanding the high stakes, Hali has been kept in the lineup with some precautionary measures.

“He’s gonna be wearing a very tight sleeve on that right calf… It’s the NBA Finals and Tyrese Haliburton has said, if he can walk, he can play. He’s walking and he is playing tonight.” The analyst remarked.

(Developing Story)