Stephen A. Smith Stunned by Daughter Samantha’s Comment on ESPN Ahead of Game 6

It’s not often that Stephen A. Smith is left at a loss for words. Especially when he is live on television. The ESPN veteran is always on his A game, entertaining the world with his hot takes and animated persona. But tonight, minutes before OKC vs Pacers Game 6 tip-off, Smith was left ‘bamboozled’ by a special guest – His daughter Samantha!

Turns out, it was ‘bring your daughter to work’ day on the NBA Finals broadcast and one of Stephen A.’s two daughters accompanied him to Indiana. While the analyst was on the court discussing the highly anticipated encounter, his colleague called Samantha into the frame to make a rare television appearance. Like a responsible father, Smith said to his daughter, “Hello. Say Hi.” Not used to facing the camera, Samantha was a bit confused about where to look, “Hi guys. I’m Samantha. I’m talking here?”

But it took her mere seconds to gain her confidence. “I’m Stephen’s daughter. I’m so happy to be here. I’ve made so many friends.” She remarked, leaving her father stunned. Smith immediately replied, “You just got here five minutes ago!” Unbothered by her dad’s statement, Samantha continued addressing the viewers at home, “This is a really great experience and I feel really grateful to be here you guys.” Stephen A. couldn’t help but roll his eyes throughout the interaction.

Another wholesome father-daughter moment occurred when Samantha jumped in while Smith’s colleague was on the mic, saying, “You guys look so good.” Stephen A. quickly corrected her, “Did you just interrupt her while she was talking?” Realizing her mistake, the teenager immediately apologized.

(Developing Story)