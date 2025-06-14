Stephen A. Smith Warns Thunder Just Before Game 4 Tip-Off

It’s game night in Indiana, and all the pressure is on the Thunder. Another loss puts them in a 3-1 deficit, and only one team in NBA history has managed to dig itself out of that hole. So, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co.’s title dream might rest on tonight’s outcome, which is why they need to bring their A game. Amid the high stakes, ESPN veteran Stephen A. Smith had a stern warning for them.

During the pregame NBA Countdown, Smith said, “The Oklahoma City Thunder on the brink of losing the Finals. If the Indiana Pacers win tonight, they are winning the championship. It’s just that simple. Oklahoma City, this is it right here, this game.” Sure, OKC has been the best team in the league all year, finishing with 68 regular-season wins and maintaining that form throughout the playoffs. But even with their talent, overcoming a 3-1 deficit will be nearly impossible.

So far in this series, SGA and Co. have been outplayed by the Pacers, especially in the fourth quarter. Rick Carlisle has masterfully used his team’s pace to their advantage, leaving OKC fatigued as games progress. Even during Wednesday’s clash, Thunder players looked gassed as the night went on, which was a key reason behind their nine-point loss. Stephen A. reminded them that they need to be better in the final period if they want to win, “It’s not good enough that you’ve led after three quarters every game. You gotta show up in the fourth quarter. That’s when games are won, that’s when championships are won.”

Another major reason behind OKC’s loss was the underwhelming performance of their bench, as the ESPN analyst pointed out, “Indiana’s bench is outplaying Oklahoma City’s bench. 49-18 advantage in Game 3, 112-94 overall in the first three games of this series.” In Game 3, Bennedict Mathurin dropped 27 points off the bench for Indiana, while TJ McConnell posted a historic stat line of 10 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals.

Meanwhile, OKC’s bench was basically a non-factor the entire game, combining for just eighteen points. The Pacers have clearly looked hungrier in this series, and Stephen A. wants OKC to come out with the same mentality for tonight’s Game 4, “That’s why Indiana is up 2-1 right now because they’re the ones playing like they want a championship. Oklahoma City’s gotta do the same.” For that to happen, they will need to get rid of one major concern.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander urges OKC locker room to “suck it up” amid fatigue concerns after Game 3

For majority of the playoffs, Thunder have had the upper hand on their opponents because of their stamina and endurance. It’s what got them past elite teams like Denver and Minnesota. But that crucial element has turned into a non-factor against the Pacers, because the Indiana team thrives on playing fast-paced basketball. On Wednesday, SGA and Co. were visibly tired as they could be seen holding their knees during free throws, trying to catch their breath.

Even ESPN announcer Mike Breen and his colleagues noticed this unusual demeanor, “Richard actually said that on the air last night. He saw it early on as well and it’s something that you just have never seen. Both these teams, they have thrived on wearing you down… But that’s the first time I’ve seen the Thunder look that way. They looked unsure of themselves in addition to being fatigued. And I’ve never seen that from them.”

When Shai was confronted about this major concern, he had only one message for his team, “Yeah, you got to suck it up. There’s a maximum four games left in the season. It’s what you worked the whole season for. It’s what you worked all summer for. To me, the way I see it, you got to suck it up, get it done and try to get a win.”

Yes, the MVP knows that an opportunity to play in the NBA Finals does not come often in a player’s career. So, fatigued or not, OKC needs to overcome their struggles if they wish to reach their ultimate goal. And tonight, we will find out if they are able to ‘suck it up’ or succumb to the pressure and fatigue once again. Thoughts?