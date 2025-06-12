Tyrese Haliburton Confronts Pacers Locker Room’s Bitter Reality Seconds After Game 3 Win vs OKC

Following Sunday’s embarrassing performance in OKC, where they got blown out by 16 points, the Pacers needed to come out with a sense of urgency for tonight’s Game 3. And that’s exactly what they did. Overcoming the struggles they faced in enemy territory, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. were dominant from the get go and never lost control of the game. Because of the team’s collective effort, they won by nine points, gaining a massive edge in the series. But even amid celebration, Haliburton did not forget to confront his team’s harsh reality.

During the postgame interview, Haliburton was asked how Bennedict Mathurin, who dropped a playoff career high 27 points, was able to regain his form after two disappointing performances in OKC. Instead of singling out his teammate, the point guard highlighted the entire locker room’s struggles, “Well, it’s not just him. All of us having challenges. None of us have really played well.”

Yes, the Pacers did not play up to their standard on Sunday, which is why they ended up getting blown out. Even Haliburton was struggling to find his rhythm, combining for just 31 points in the first two games. However, he was also able to regain his groove tonight upon his return to Indiana, dropping a 22-point double-double. Pacers have a 20-1 record this season when Tyrese has a 20/10 game. So, him regaining his form might have been key for his team’s impressive performance.

Talking of Mathurin’s breakout performance, he said, “I think he’s just doing a great job, keeping his head down, keep working. Man, those are big time minutes and we really missed him in our last playoff run. So, its big that he’s here with us now.”

AD

(Developing Story)