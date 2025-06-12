Tyrese Haliburton Pushes Back On Charles Barkley’s “Unfair” Claim After Game 3 Win vs OKC

Following Sunday’s brutal loss in OKC, the Pacers needed their superstars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to step up tonight. A loss at home would put them in a tough spot for the entire series. Understanding the high stakes, the duo did what they were expected to, combining for an impressive 43 points to lead the Pacers to a nine-point victory. But despite their dominant win, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had his doubts about Siakam’s consistency.

When Haliburton joined the NBA TV crew for a postgame interview, Barkley asked him an awkward question, “What is the deal with Siakam? Why he go from passive to aggressive from game to game?” In the first two games at OKC, Pascal did not play at a superstar level, totaling merely 34 points. Especially on Sunday, he was highly inefficient, shooting 3 of 11 from the floor. But he regained his form tonight in Indiana, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. This inconsistency confused Chuck.

As expected, Tyrese quickly jumped in to defend his co-star, pushing back on Barkley’s claim, “You know I don’t think that’s a fair assessment to be honest with you.” Further backing his teammate, he said, “I think the way that they guard, he operates so well in the mid post. But you gotta understand when he is catching in the mid post, they’re talking about rotating the guy fully from the baseline. They just got hands and they’re swarming the ball. So, we just trying to make reads and play the right way.”

Yes, Siakam is strongest when he is close to the basket, but OKC’s elite defense has not allowed him to be as effective all the time. And instead of blaming Pascal, Tyrese took accountability for being unable to create better looks for his co-star, “Thought he did a great job operating today. It’s hard when you catch it at the nail where he really likes to operate, the way they guard is just boxes and elbows. We gotta do a much better job of giving him the correct spacing and just figuring it out.” He added, “I thought he did a great job setting the tone. We just followed his lead.”

If Tyrese’s disagreement with Chuck was not evident from his response, co-panelist Grant Hill made it clear by saying, “Chuck, that’s a polite way of saying he doesn’t agree with you. What you’re saying is wrong.” Even Hali couldn’t help but smile at the remark. Of course, Siakam is not the only Pacers star dealing with consistency issues. Tyrese is on the same boat and was able to overcome it tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton reveals preparation against OKC’s defense in Game 3

Similar to Siakam, Tyrese also struggled in OKC. He totaled only 31 points in the first two games and was having a hard time making plays for his teammates. After Sunday’s loss, he vowed to be better in Game 3, “I just got to figure out how to be better earlier in games. Kudos to them, they’re a great defensive team. But (I will) watch the film, see where I can get better.” When he stepped on the floor tonight, he kept his word, dropping a 22-point double-double.

via Imago Image Source: Imagn

Haliburton later revealed how he was able to overcome the struggles he faced in OKC, “I think just being aggressive, it’s not about shooting so many shots, trying to get downhill, trying to get two feet in the paint I think it’s my job as a point guard. Then from there I can figure it out. So, just trying to make the adjustments that I’ve been watching a lot of film over the last couple days, preparing.”

He continued, “Just trying to make adjustments on the fly. Not every game’s gonna be perfect. Gonna have rough games but it’s all about how I respond. And how we respond as a group.” Well, the NBA Finals are bound to be an up and down series and as long as the Pacers are on the winning side, Haliburton and Siakam are unlikely to be affected by outside claims such as Barkley’s. Thoughts?