Who Is Stephen A. Smith’s Daughter Samantha? Meet ESPN Analyst’s 17-YO Heir

In sports media, few voices echo louder than Stephen A. Smith’s. He’s ESPN’s lightning rod, the fast-talking face of “First Take,” and the man who could turn a weather report into a headline. But during Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the volume dipped… not just because of the matchup between the Thunder and Pacers, but because the spotlight briefly shifted to someone who’s quietly been stealing scenes of her own: Samantha Smith, Stephen A.’s 17-year-old daughter.

It was Elle Duncan who made the handoff. Mid-broadcast, she called it “Bring Your Daughter to Work Day” and invited Samantha to step into frame. Smith, caught off guard and ever the reluctant softie, tried to play it cool. “Say hi,” he nudged. Samantha, clearly her father’s daughter, needed no coaching. “Hi guys, I’m Samantha,” she said. When he jokingly pulled the mic back, she quipped, “I’m talking here.”

Then, with a mix of charm and clarity, she delivered a closing line that had half of NBA Twitter taking notes: “This is a really great experience and I feel really grateful to be here, you guys.”

And just like that, a media moment was born. It wasn’t just that Stephen A. has a daughter. Nope. It’s that she’s already showing signs of carrying forward the Smith legacy, in her own pitch-perfect way.

Who is Stephen A. Smith’s daughter, Samantha Smith? What does she do?

Samantha Smith, daughter of one of ESPN’s most prominent personalities, is making a name for herself in entertainment, entirely on her own terms. While many know her as Stephen A.’s youngest, she’s already begun carving a path in acting. Samantha appeared in Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” and Disney+’s youth-centric series “Saturdays,” gaining early momentum in an industry where presence is everything, and, well, she’s got plenty of it, to say the least.

But she’s not stopping at acting. Behind the scenes, Samantha is just as driven. She actively manages her high school’s theater productions, an experience that not only refines her leadership skills but also speaks to a deeper love for the arts. And the girl’s got big dreams: to one day create her own series, one built from her own writing. That’s right! Samantha is a budding screenwriter with aspirations to tell stories that stick.

Her journey into showbiz didn’t happen in a vacuum, though. Stephen A. Smith has opened up in several interviews about how his daughters—Samantha and her older sister Nyla—gave him a new lease on life after the passing of his mother, Janet Smith. In his memoir “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” Smith reflected on fatherhood with humility and pride. “My daughters are everything to me. I make sure that they are taken care of first,” he shared, adding that his mother was proud of the father he’d become.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center.

In a 2023 GQ interview, Stephen A. Smith spoke about how he wasn’t fully present as a father until his daughters were already 10 and 11. It’s a reality he owns, and one he’s worked hard to grow from. The result? A more vulnerable side of Stephen A., one not typically seen when he’s trading jabs on LeBron James or delivering an on-air monologue about the Knicks. And Samantha? She’s emerged as both a grounding force and a rising talent.

Interestingly, despite growing up in a household rooted in sports, Samantha doesn’t share all of her father’s allegiances. According to Stephen A., she and Nyla aren’t obligated to root for his favorite teams, and, perhaps more amusingly, they’re not allowed to watch “First Take” without his permission. “I might wanna go off,” he joked, acknowledging the often fiery tone he brings to the studio.

But beyond her budding résumé and familial ties, Samantha carries herself with an ease and wit that feels almost inherited. That was evident during Game 6 of Pacers vs OKC, yes. But make no mistake, she’s not just mimicking her dad. From her bold on-camera debut to her backstage work in theater, she’s putting in the hours, building her brand one scene at a time.

Where did Stephen A. Smith’s daughter, Samantha Smith, go to school?

As of now, Samantha’s exact school details have not been made public. It’s a rare area of privacy for the Smith family, and it appears that Stephen A. Smith is intent on keeping it that way. Given his constant presence on national television and the strong opinions that come with it, that discretion sure makes sense.

What we do know is that Samantha is thriving in an academic and creative environment that allows her to pursue acting while taking on leadership responsibilities in her school’s theater department. Whether she’s managing a production or penning scripts for future projects, her school clearly supports her creative development. Her path, much like her father’s, is defined by discipline and ambition. The difference? She’s doing it before she’s even hit 18.

It’s rare and refreshing that we get such a clear glimpse behind the curtain of someone like Stephen A. Smith. But when Samantha walked into the frame during Game 6, she reminded us of the families who live behind the bold takes and television lights. And if Thursday’s moment was any preview, it’s safe to say we’ll be hearing a lot more from Samantha Smith in the years to come.