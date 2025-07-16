NBA Insider Drops New Damian Lillard Update as Warriors Receive Bad News

As the NBA season wraps up, Achilles injuries have shaken the league, most notably Tyrese Haliburton and ex-Bucks guard Damian Lillard. And Milwaukee didn’t wait. They stretched the $113 million left on Lillard’s contract, pushing the nine-time All-Star into free agency for the first time. Now, with preseason looming, multiple teams are circling around the 6-foot-2 veteran. One of them is the Boston Celtics. The same team that just watched their own star, Tatum, go down. But here’s the twist: not everyone’s sold on this reunion tour.

This opportunity hits different for Damian Lillard. The Bucks are still footing the bill, so money’s not driving his next move. Instead, it’s about getting fit and about chasing that elusive ring. He now gets to handpick the right team, the right system, and the right timeline. And his rehab could line up perfectly with Boston’s long game. After Tatum’s injury, the Celtics reshuffled their deck, clearly eyeing a fresh title push by 2026-27. On paper, Lillard fits that plan. But not everyone’s buying it.

NBA insider Jake Fischer, for one, sees things through a colder, more skeptical lens. On a recent episode of The Garden Report, Fischer sat down with Bobby Manning to unpack Damian Lillard’s next move. And let’s just say, he’s not buying the Boston buzz. When asked about a potential Celtics landing, Jake didn’t mince words. He said,

“I think he has every reason not to sign, right, and just kind of wait it out and be like the big mid-season acquisition somewhere. If he wants to sign somewhere now. I mean, the most benefit he would have is to get full support for his rehab.” Now it is true that Bucks will still pay him according to their previous contract, and if Damian feels fit enough, he can opt for any team anytime in the midseason. So to put it in a nutshell, there is no hurry. But Jake wasn’t done stirring the pot. His take got even more pointed after that.

Jake doubled down, adding, “He’s made hundreds of millions of dollars in his career. He’s got this whole estate out in Portland where he spends most of his time in the offseason and stuff, as is like I don’t think he has any reason to do that.”. Now, those who are close to Damian, and even those who follow him on social media, know that he is a family guy. So if he decides to go to Boston, then things back in his family might get somewhat hectic.

via Imago Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks wore a small patch to honor former player Junior Bridgeman who passed away this week. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Whatever the case, there’s still no solid proof Damian Lillard plans to sign with the Celtics. It’s all smoke, and no fire (for now). But if he does pick Boston? That move would send shockwaves through the league’s already chaotic offseason. Lillard’s still elite, still deadly from deep, and still a game-changer when healthy. A signing like that doesn’t just boost Boston, it blocks rivals too. Especially the Golden State Warriors. Because the Warriors reportedly had eyes on him too, and missing out could seriously reshape their next steps.

Why is missing out on Damian Lillard harmful for the Golden State Warriors?

As we have already seen, the NBA offseason wasted no time bringing chaos. And the Milwaukee Bucks stunned everyone by waiving Damian Lillard. Easily one of the league’s boldest moves in years. He was set to earn $113 million over the next two seasons, but now Milwaukee will stretch that payout across five. Clearly, it’s a financial gamble that clears cap space now but keeps Lillard’s salary lingering on their books long-term. And for a franchise chasing rings, cutting ties with a nine-time All-Star in his twilight feels both ruthless and risky. And just like that, Dame Time is ticking somewhere else.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for teams to circle Damian Lillard, especially now that money’s off the table. First in line? The Golden State Warriors. While his pairing with Giannis fell short of championship buzz, Lillard’s numbers stayed sharp: 24.9 points, 4.7 boards, and 7.1 dimes per game. He shot nearly 45% from the field, 37.6% from deep, and a ridiculous 92.1% from the line. So even with an injury, the Warriors see what everyone sees: Dame’s still dangerous. Add him to their backcourt, and things will get scary, fast.

Because Lillard might be the only other player alive who can routinely bury shots from 30-plus feet, just like Steph. Pairing him with Steph Curry could cause some headaches on defense, sure, but offensively? That duo would be straight-up terrifying. That’s exactly why Golden State’s interest makes perfect sense.

But if Lillard chooses Boston instead, possibly to run it back with his good friend Jayson Tatum, then the Warriors lose big. Not just a player, but a potential second wind for their dynasty.