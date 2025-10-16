NBA Insider Issues Statement After Ja Morant Snub Triggers Fan Backlash

NBA lists come and go. Most spark a few quote tweets and a half-hearted debate on who is too high, too low, or who did not make it to the list at all. But this one? This one had Ja Morant missing from Bleacher Report’s top 30 out of the 100, and that was all it took. Morant didn’t make the respected list, and the fallout, as predictable as it could be, was immediate.

A single post from Bleacher Report directly on X saying, “Ja didn’t crack top 30 😬,” with the list’s link attached to it, worked up a chain reaction. Where did he land, though? Number 33, after notable names like Jalen Williams, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns, and just right after Franz Wagner at number 32. Fans felt blindsided, and one industry figure publicly stepped back from the heat.

The reaction escalated when Molly Morrison, a media figure connected to the NBA ecosystem, reposted the item and added a clarification, which, well, felt more like damage control. She wrote, “MY OFFICIAL STATEMENT: my company’s views don’t reflect the view of me. i am taking this matter seriously. thank you for understanding.” The double hit of the snub, combined with the reposted statement, pushed the story beyond sports conversations into the PR space.

Fans pushed back hard, in their own words. The tone ran from dismissive annoyance to outright anger. Many argued the list undervalued Morant’s impact, while others accused the organisation of judging him on headlines rather than what he does on the court. Some framed the post as disrespectful.

The volume of the blowback made the snub of Ja Morant feel less like an opinion and more like a remark to cause outrage. And well, that heat sits awkwardly next to Morant’s NBA achievements.

The 26-year-old is a franchise cornerstone. Last season, he averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while appearing in 50 regular-season games. He remains one of the league’s most explosive guards and a nightly highlight. But the context also matters here.

Earlier this year, Morrison herself posted an X post, writing, “the NBA is better when ja morant is healthy… most electrifying player in basketball.” And fairly enough, Morant’s availability has been a concern.

He suffered a left ankle sprain in preseason and missed all three preseason games. The Grizzlies enter the regular season short-handed, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and other rotation pieces remaining sidelined or limited. That fragility is also one of the factors feeding some of the public debate.

To critics, a player in recurrent rehab loses steam in subjective rankings. To defenders, injuries are not a measure of value, but an unfortunate variable in the bigger narrative. Morant, to his credit, has always been open about his loyalties, once even writing on X that, “Memphis is my home.”

Ja Morant’s reputation, and why the fans reacted

The timing of the social-media chaos matters. Voter lists and preseason rankings arrive during a moment of flux when rosters are shifting, injuries threaten, and narratives form instantly. That environment makes rankings unstable and fans emotional. For the Memphis Grizzlies, who finished 48–34 last season and fell early in the playoffs, the perceptions were raw.

A perceived snub of their best player reads like a dismissal of the team’s progress, doesn’t it? Molly’s repost and follow-up statement made the story institutional. By distancing her company from her repost and offering a measured response, she shifted the conversation from a single tweet to a matter of public relations.

Which, by the way, is a reminder that in the social era, every hot take can have real-world consequences, and that broadcasters and insiders are not immune to backlash.

From a front-office view, the list doesn’t change Memphis’ priorities. Morant’s extension is in place. The Grizzlies have publicly reported progress on his rehabilitation. Coach Tuomas Iisalo has described the returns as positive, while team medical updates emphasize cautious optimism. The whole point now is for Morant to return and let his play speak louder than rankings.

Which now also leaves fans with three big, inevitable expectations. First, real-time monitoring of Morant’s health reports. Second, a media cycle tracking lists and rankings to see whether voters recalibrate. Third, a potential bump in Morant’s own approach as players respond to perceived slights.

He has done it before, in the playoffs and in big games. If the snub stings, it may fuel performances that make the list in question just another among many.

For now, the takeaway is respectable. A simple social post became a test of loyalty and influence. Ja Morant remains one of the league’s most electrifying players. Fans disagreed loudly with anyone suggesting otherwise.

And in the days ahead, the box score shall offer the cleanest rebuttal of all.