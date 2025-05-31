NBA Insider Makes LeBron James’ Stance on Lakers Future Clear Amid Serious Health Warning

With his record 22 NBA season in the books, LeBron James has a major decision to make this summer. He can either opt into his $52.6 million player option and see how things play out with the Lakers next year, or opt out and negotiate a fresh contract extension. In case that does not work out, James could also choose to move out of LA and join a new franchise. As of now, all options are on the table. What is the best path forward for the King?

Per veteran insider Chris Mannix, “Yeah, when I talk to people about LeBron’s contract deal, it’s just logistically it makes more sense for him to opt in, and then you can extend off that opt in. So, if he wants to extend that contract, we don’t know he might just wanna play out the rest of this deal. He can do that. It’s a big number for next year for LeBron James, massive.” Yes, $52.6 million might be too big a number to let go of, even for a billionaire like LeBron.

Moreover, even if he decides to opt in, he will have several teams lined up to offer him another lucrative deal next summer, considering his star power. So, cashing in that massive cheque right now seems like the best option. Even ESPN reporter, Shams Charania said the same thing, “I’m told he’s likely to opt in.” Well, the four-time champ has until June 29 to make his final decision.

According to James’ agent Rich Paul, they are yet to have a discussion about the superstar’s long-term future. Meanwhile, Rich Eisen claims the Lakers will do anything LeBron wants them to. However, extending his stay in LA could put Pelinka in quite a pickle. Well, now they also have Luka Doncic’s contract to worry about, if LeBron chooses to stay and extend his deal, the team could exceed the second apron threshold. That would lead to major trade restrictions and inability to build a championship calibre roster.

A solution to that problem would be LeBron taking a pay cut on his next contract, the same way he did last year. He sacrificed $3 million, helping the Lakers stay under the second apron. However, Mannix does not see it happening again, at least not to a major extent, “The truth is though, LeBron correctly believes that his value massively exceeds his contract… I just don’t see LeBron taking a haircut off whatever top dollar figure he can get. Maybe it’s a small one like he did last time to stay under the second apron, give the team some flexibility. But, he’s not gonna be a mid-level exception guy for the Lakers going forward.” This puts the Lakers in a tough spot, especially with LeBron ageing and the recent health warning.

Registered dietitian sends stern warning about LeBron James’ unusual health regime

For 22 years, LeBron has somehow managed to stay on top of his game, never averaging less than twenty points in a season. It takes an insane level of hard work and dedication to maintain this form, especially at age forty. But over the years, LBJ has mastered that aspect of his game by understanding his body and taking all the right measures to stay in peak form. During a recent episode of Mind The Game, he revealed his daily eating habits, “I have either a green juice or some fruit or whatever the case may be, but I don’t eat a full meal until I get back home after practice. My first meal is usually around 1:30, 2 o’clock.”

via Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

However, LeBron’s unusual eating habits rang alarm bells for registered dietitian Melissa Mitri, who issued a stern health warning, “This type of nutrition routine is not ideal for most active individuals… There is a small subset of people like LeBron that may perform well under fasting conditions, such as those who have a large amount of glycogen stores to pull from for energy.”

She continued, “While following this routine has clearly worked for LeBron James, allowing him to perform at elite levels despite his age, I would not recommend his eating schedule for most people engaging in strenuous physical activity, such as competitive sports, running, biking, and heavier strength training.”

Of course, LeBron is no ordinary human. He is a genetic specimen and arguably the most perfect athlete. So, the warning likely does not apply to him because this unusual routine has worked for him throughout his career. And as he steps into his 23 season, likely with the Lakers, he will continue to mesmerize the fans like he always has. Thoughts?