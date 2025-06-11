NBA Insider Shakes Up Kevin Durant Trade Market With 3-Team Deal Sending Him To Unlikely Suitor

Kevin Durant’s stint in Phoenix has been a massive disappointment so far. Last year, he was swept in the first round by Anthony Edwards and Co. This season, he failed to lead his team to the playoffs. Clearly, the Suns’ Big Three experiment has not worked, which is why Mat Ishbia’s team is reportedly looking to trade KD and start fresh. Amid the escalating buzz, veteran insider Nic Rohloff cooked up a three-team trade that sends the two-time champion to Miami.

Of course, the Heat are in desperate need of a superstar ever since the departure of Jimmy Butler at the midseason deadline. And Zach Lowe sparked the idea of Durant being that missing piece for Pat Riley’s squad. However, a one-on-one trade between Miami and Phoenix would likely require Riley to give up their star rookie Kel’el Ware in exchange for KD because the Suns have been looking for a promising Center ever since Deandre Ayton left.

Sure enough, Miami does not want to let go of Ware after his stellar rookie season, where he averaged 9.3 points and over seven rebounds, showing star potential. That’s where the Nets come in. Yes, Lowe stated that the Brooklyn franchise could get involved in the KD exchange, making it a three-team trade. Per Rohloff, this is what the potential trade could look like:

Obviously, the Heat receive Durant as their new primary superstar, forming a Big Three with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Meanwhile, the Suns receive Andrew Wiggins, who is still an elite forward in his prime. He averaged 19 points and over four rebounds after getting traded from Golden State to Miami in February. The trade also solves the Suns’ big man problem, as they receive Nic Claxton from Brooklyn. A solid rising star, who averaged 10.3 points and over seven rebounds last season. This helps the Heat keep Kel’el.

In exchange, the Nets receive Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson from Miami, both young players who can help in their rebuilding process. More importantly, they receive the 20 pick in this year’s draft. Noteworthy that the Nets already have the 19 pick this year. So, they can either pick two consecutive players with this move or use the two picks to bag an even higher lottery pick via a trade. That’s why this three-team deal could be highly intriguing for the Nets. Amid Lowe and Rohloff’s bold idea, Durant is yet to confirm stance on his Suns’ future.

Kevin Durant’s future uncertain as agent Rich Kleiman reportedly negotiates with multiple teams

Of course, the proposed three-team trade, although intriguing, does not guarantee that Durant will end up going to Miami. In fact, the two-time champ has not made his intentions clear to the public. One of the few people who might know of his plan is his longtime friend and agent Rich Kleiman. Per reports, “Several teams have already begun negotiating with Kleiman in what I am told is a very respectful and collaborative process.”

Yes, the agent has already begun negotiating with multiple teams, trying to find the best suitors for his client. Of course, Durant is 36-years-old, so his top priority is to join a ‘win-now’ team. He wants to get his third ring before he eventually hangs up his boots. As of now, potential suitors include – Miami, Philadelphia, and OKC.

Amid swirling trade rumors, Kevin Durant has remained clear about one thing: “I want my career to end on my terms. That’s the only thing I’m worried about.” With recent reports linking the Miami Heat to a potential move for the former MVP, the ball, as always, is in KD’s court. Whether he views Miami—or any other contender—as the right fit will ultimately be his decision.

Earlier this season, while addressing rumors about a possible return to Golden State, Durant explained the weight of his presence on any franchise. “I cost a lot. Me going to your team, it’s going to be a whole new era to your team when I get to your team,” he told Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show. That message doesn’t just apply to the Warriors—it rings true for any suitor. For now, the decision rests solely with Durant: whether he sees his future continuing in Phoenix or shaping the next era elsewhere.

So, the Heat could be on The Slim Reaper’s radar as a potential destination. Well, they already have a solid roster that has been to the big stage multiple times in the past few years with Butler. All they need now is a primary superstar to get them over the hump, making KD the perfect fit. Moreover, the Suns reportedly want to complete the trade before the upcoming NBA draft, which would give them more clarity about their roster for next season. You can expect a massive move in the coming weeks. Do you think Durant should go to Miami?