NBA Legend Urges Lakers To Avoid LeBron James Mistake as Injury Return Date Inches Close

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently seen some explosive performances from their younger stars, sparking conversations about the team’s direction and the role of its veterans. This has prompted a strong response from a respected voice around the league, who is cautioning the franchise against a potentially costly oversight.

Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson has stepped forward with a clear message for the Lakers organization. He emphasized that for the team to achieve any meaningful success, they cannot overlook the importance of LeBron James. “So, I root for him. I root for all of them. But man, I’ve been hearing this about that. They don’t need LeBron.”

Johnson added, “This man, if y’all playing, if the Lakers plan on going far, you going to need the King, man. You going to need him,” Johnson stated. He acknowledged the strong play from other Lakers but stressed that James remains essential for a deep playoff run.

Johnson’s comments arrive on the heels of a spectacular showing from guard Austin Reaves. With both LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined due to injuries, Reaves delivered a career-high 51 points against the Sacramento Kings.

He nearly secured a triple-double by adding 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 127-120 road victory. Reaves was remarkably efficient, making 12 of 22 shots from the field and sinking 21 of 22 free throws.

This is not the first time Reaves has elevated his game in the absence of the team’s primary stars. He previously scored 45 points in a game last season under similar circumstances.

His recent performance included hitting crucial free throws and key plays down the stretch to secure the win. Teammates DeAndre Ayton and Rui Hachimura provided solid support with 22 and 18 points, respectively.

Johnson believes the confidence and effort from players like Reaves are vital, but it must continue when James returns. “It’s good that these guys are getting out here and they playing great. But when LeBron gets back on the floor, they going to need to keep that same confidence and effort that they have. But if they plan on going far, man, they they they going to need LeBron to come in and do something,” he explained.

In Johnson’s view, the Lakers’ aspirations for a championship are intrinsically linked to LeBron James being on the court and leading the charge.

LeBron James’ Injury Return Date Inches Closer

The debate about the Lakers’ future was sparked by Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, who suggested the team should trade LeBron James on the ‘KG Certified’ podcast. Pierce pointed to the team’s performance without him, stating, “If I’m the GM, I’d trade LeBron,” and added, “If they add some other little pieces, then they’ve got a shot because they get more.”

This opinion comes as James remains sidelined to start the season, dealing with sciatica in his back.

However, 7x All-Star Joe Johnson sees the situation differently, arguing that the team’s success without its stars actually proves a point about their depth.

“The thing is for me, Joe, is that this helps with the depth because the problem that the Lakers always had was depth,” Johnson explained. He identified the core question that has now been answered: “Is that what happens when LeBron and Luka is not on the floor or what happens when those guys are off the floor? Now, we can see that.”

Johnson believes this newfound proof of a capable supporting roster, highlighted by Austin Reaves’ 51 point game, is a positive development for when LeBron James returns.

The team’s 7-2 record without him has shown they have the depth to survive, which Johnson suggests strengthens their overall position as they await his return from injury.

But more importantly, a specific return timeline for James is now coming into focus. According to reports, the Lakers are targeting his season debut for their November 18 home game against the Utah Jazz.

James will not accompany the team on its upcoming five-game road trip as he continues his recovery. He has been cleared for basketball activities, with the next step being participation in 5-on-5 live play.