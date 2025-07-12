NBA Legend Takes Issue With Paul George’s Kawhi Reunion Amid Bold Trade Proposal

“I had it in my mind this whole time – Kawhi brought me here, Kawhi was the guy who wanted me to play here, I’m stuck, I’m glued to him.” Until his final day as a Clipper, Paul George remained loyal to Kawhi Leonard. It was Kawhi’s adamant persuasion that motivated Steve Ballmer to sign PG in 2019, and the former Pacers star planned to “ride this thing out” alongside the two-time champ. But after five disappointing years of playoff failures and injury woes, George realized it was time to move on as the Clippers refused to offer him his desired extension.

Soon after, speculations emerged that PG’s abrupt departure from LA had also affected his relationship with Kawhi. However, the nine-time All-Star has clarified multiple times that they remain good friends. “That’s still my guy. I still talk to him. One of the closest people in the NBA… Nothing’s changed. Our families are close.” Paul remarked after joining the Sixers. Turns out, PG was telling the truth, as the duo were seen turning up at the Summer League this week.

In a courtside video, Paul was seen indulging in a conversation with Kawhi and his longtime girlfriend. “Paul George and Kawhi Leonard embrace at Summer League.” The caption read. However, NBA legend Kendrick Perkins had an issue with the use of the word “embrace” because the video never showed the two former teammates shaking hands, let alone sharing a hug. In fact, Kawhi seemed more focused on the on-court action while Paul talked to his girlfriend. “I’m sorry bro but this doesn’t look like embracing.” Perkins immediately pointed out.

However, media veteran Grant Mona, who posted the video, clarified in another comment that “They shook hands off camera and both families talked with each other. That is embrace.” Paul has even confirmed on his podcast that he constantly checks on Kawhi about his health and recovery. “I keep tabs with Kawhi… You know couple comments here and there on how the team looks so far. So, I will keep in touch with Kawhi. We will talk.” The reportedly even hung out at a club last summer. So, looks like there is no bad blood between the two stars. But while all the water may be under the bridge concerning Clippers and Kawhi, Paul might have another concern to worry about this summer.

Potential Western Conference suitor emerges for Paul George in surprising trade proposal

While George moved to Philly with big dreams of winning his first title alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, his debut season with the Sixers was nothing short of a disaster. Plagued by injuries, the Big Three barely got any time on the court together, and PG was limited to playing just 41 games. And many believe the Sixers regret signing him on a four-year $212 million contract.

As a means to solve that problem, a bold trade proposal has emerged that sends Paul to Sacramento in exchange for Zach LaVine. Per the proposal:

Sixers receive: Zach LaVine and Malik Monk

Kings receive: Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr.

While it would be exchanging one bad contract for another bad contract, the move could give a fresh start to both franchises. Of course, the Sixers would get a new star in Zach, who could fit well alongside Joel and Tyrese. He averaged 23.3 points and over four assists last season. Meanwhile, Paul playing with DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis could be an interesting approach for Sacramento going forward. Although it seems strange that the Sixers would part ways with PG after only a season, stranger things have happened in the NBA. The only rule in the NBA when it comes to trade is…that there are no rules!