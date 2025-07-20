NBA Legend’s Support for LeBron James Swells After Lakers’ Marcus Smart Decision

Amid the looming LeBron James uncertainty, Rob Pelinka is trying creative ways to strengthen the Lakers roster. First, he took care of the team’s size problem by adding seven-footer Deandre Ayton. And latest reports suggest that the GM intends to sign defensive maestro Marcus Smart on a two-year $11 million deal following his contract buyout with the Wizards. But NBA legend and LeBron’s longtime pal Gilbert Arenas is surprisingly not too pleased with the Smart addition.

After veteran insider Shams Charania broke the news, Agent Zero could not help but react to it. Clearly frustrated by Smart joining the Lakers, Arenas went on a heated rant on IG, “Shams, stop dawg!… We don’t want nobody else man. Stop with the breaking news. Nobody knew he was a f—— free agent to even be on the Lakers. Are we having open try outs? Did I miss the f—— memo?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued his criticism of the former Celtics star, calling him a “gas station looking n—-” and even questioned Pelinka if he plans on signing Kwame Brown next. Of course, Kwame is one of the biggest busts in NBA history, drafted number 1 over Pau Gasol, Jason Richardson, and several other stars. Gil further claimed that Rob’s questionable offseason moves is why they are still dealing with the LeBron dilemma. “I wonder why LeBron James won’t make a decision. Look at who the f— we getting!” Arenas remarked, showing his support to the four-time champ.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilbert Arenas (@nochillgil) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(Developing Story)