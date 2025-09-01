NBA Scouts Hit Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons With Reality Check Amid Uncertain Future

The NBA offseason is supposed to be about fresh hope, complete with big signings, bold trades, and new beginnings. Yet as the offseason drags on, one headline feels stranger than all the rest: Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons remain unsigned. Two former All-Stars who once commanded the spotlight are now hovering in limbo, reduced to waiting games that no one expected to last this long.

For Westbrook, it’s a surreal twist. A former MVP, a man who became one of three players to ever average a triple-double for an entire season in NBA history. For Simmons, it’s no less complicated, either. A former No. 1 overall pick, once labeled the future of a franchise. Yet here they are, facing the same uncomfortable truth that teams aren’t exactly rushing to call.

“I like both players, and I think they could help us,” one NBA scout told Hoops Wire, as reported by Sam Amico. “But honestly, no longer on anything more than minimum salaries. They’re limited in what they can do nowadays.” That’s the sting.

It’s not that Westbrook and Simmons can’t play. It’s that the league sees their best days as gone, and their games… well, frozen in time. And time doesn’t play favorites. As another scout told Hoops Wire: “Look, this isn’t 2017 or 2019 anymore. If Westbrook goes unsigned, or Simmons, it’s not that big of a deal. You can find younger guys like them for cheaper.” Not that big of a deal?

Think about that. Russell Westbrook, once the heartbeat of OKC, could go unsigned. Ben Simmons, once compared to LeBron, is now grouped with “younger guys for cheaper.” That’s a reality check that hits harder than any box score. But as long as we are discussing the box scores, let’s take a look at the numbers, too.

Russ averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds across 75 games with the Denver Nuggets in 2024–25, despite playing through two fractured bones in his right hand, which, ironically, is a testament to his toughness and adaptability. He may no longer command MVP-level production, but his numbers remain solid for a rotational guard trying to stick in the league’s strengthening roles.

Meanwhile, Simmons wrapped the 2024–25 season with the Clippers, putting up modest numbers: 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 22 minutes per game over 51 appearances with the Nets and the Clippers. His familiar blend of passing and defense stayed intact, even if the scoring punch has faded, and availability continues to be an issue. And the market has spoken. Teams weigh production against cost, and the math isn’t adding up.

Westbrook and Simmons remain in limbo

“But it very well could take that long,” the first scout added. “Clearly, no one is in a major rush to sign either player, and I for one totally get that.” The truth is, both Westbrook and Simmons want more than the veteran’s minimum. That’s understandable. Pride matters. Careers built on accolades aren’t supposed to end in discount deals. But teams look at Simmons’ lingering back issues, Westbrook’s uncertain shooting, and they hesitate.

Because in today’s NBA, fit is everything. And neither Russell nor Ben fits cleanly into a modern rotation. For Westbrook, the game has changed. The rim is still his favorite destination, but defenses have adjusted. The pace that once terrified opponents is now seen as inefficient when paired with shaky shooting. Simmons, meanwhile, faces a different battle.

His refusal to shoot outside the paint, coupled with injuries since his rookie year concerning his back, knee, foot, and even mental health, makes him a puzzle few coaches want to solve. The irony is that both once indicated versatility. And it’s not that either has nothing left to offer. How?

On the right roster, Westbrook’s energy could spark a second unit. Simmons’ defense and passing could still be weapons. But as one scout put it, “Everyone gets old, and with Simmons, there are some major flaws there that aren’t ever going away. So why not give someone else a try?”

That line might as well be the acceptance of this offseason for both. Training camps loom. Teams will want depth. Injuries will happen. The market could soften, and maybe Russell and Ben will find homes. Yet, for the first time, it feels possible that they won’t. That the NBA has moved on. And that’s a sentence few could have imagined just five years ago.

For Simmons, the legacy question is cruel. From “next LeBron” to unsigned before 30? For Westbrook, the end would be bittersweet. A player who gave everything, every night, fading out quietly instead of going out with fireworks.

There’s still time. There are still rosters with needs. But the message from scouts is obvious that if Russell and Ben want back in, it’s going to be on the league’s terms, not theirs. And that may be the hardest adjustment of all.