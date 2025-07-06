NBA Trade Tracker: Every Deal So Far As Free Agency Countdown Begins

The 2025 NBA offseason is in full swing and teams across the league are busy making moves to upgrade their roster. Be it adding a superstar to boost their chances of title contention or shedding salary to avoid tax penalties, front offices are actively preparing for next season one way or the other. And here’s every move that has gone down so far ahead of the upcoming Free Agency:
Atlanta Hawks
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Luke Kennard joins on a 1-year deal
|Clint Capela joins Rockets in free agency
|NA
|Kristaps Porzingis joins via three-team trade
|Georges Niang departs via three-team trade
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker agrees to a 4-year sign-and-trade deal
|Caris LeVert joins Pistons in free agency
|Larry Nance Jr. joins Cavs in free agency
|Terance Mann departs via three-team trade
Of course, Porzingis is the most notable addition, bringing his elite two-way presence with championship mentality from Boston.
Boston Celtics
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Georges Niang joins via three-team trade
|Kristaps Porzingis joins Hawks in three-team trade
|NA
|Josh Minott joins on 2-year deal
|Jrue Holiday traded to Blazers
|Luka Garza joins on 2-year deal
|Luke Kornet joins Spurs in free agency
|Anfernee Simons joins via trade with Blazers
With Jayson Tatum out for majority of next season recovering from Achilles injury, Celtics are in major salary shedding process while building for the future.
Brooklyn Nets
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Terance Mann joins via three-team trade
|D’Angelo Russell joins Mavs in free agency
|Ziaire Williams returns on 2-year deal
|Michael Porter Jr. traded from Nuggets
|Cam Johnson traded to Nuggets
|Day’Ron Sharpe returns on 2-year deal
|Trendon Watford joins Sixers in free agency
With massive available cap space, Nets are fully invested in their rebuilding process and making moves accordingly.
Charlotte Hornets
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Spencer Dinwiddie joins on 1-year deal
|Mark Williams traded to Suns
|Tre Mann signs 3-year deal
|Pat Connaughton traded from Bucks
|Jusuf Nurkic traded to Jazz
|Collin Sexton traded from Jazz
|Vasilije Micic traded to Bucks
|Mason Plumlee joins on 1-year deal
Still far from title contention, Hornets are trying to put the best pieces around LaMelo Ball this summer.
Chicago Bulls
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Isaac Okoro traded from Cavs
|Lonzo Ball traded to Cavs
|Tre Jones returns on 3-year deal
Bulls have made only one trade so far, parting ways with the eldest Ball brother in exchange for Isaac Okoro.
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Larry Nance Jr. joins on 1-year deal
|Ty Jerome joins Grizzlies in free agency
|Sam Merrill returns on 4-year deal
|Lonzo Ball traded from Bulls
|Isaac Okoro traded to Bulls
Following their disappointing second-round exit, Cavs are likely keeping their core intact while making minor changes around the fringes.
Dallas Mavericks
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|D’Angelo Russell joins on 2-year deal
|Spencer Dinwiddie joins Hornets in free agency
|Kyrie Irving signs 3-year extension
|Dante Exum returns on 1-year deal
With Kyrie recovering from a torn ACL, D’Lo is likely to be the Mavs’ primary playmaker to start the Cooper Flagg era.
Denver Nuggets
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Cam Johnson traded from Nets
|Michael Porter Jr. traded to Nets
|NA
|Tim Hardaway Jr. joins on 1-year deal
|Dario Saric traded to Kings
|Jonas Valanciunas traded from Kings
|Bruce Brown joins on 1-year deal
While MPJ’s departure is a massive blow, Nuggets have gotten significantly better in terms of size with the addition of Cam and Valanciunas. They look ready for another title run.
Detroit Pistons
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Duncan Robinson joins on a 3-year sign-and-trade deal
|Tim Hardaway Jr. joins Nuggets in free agency
|Paul Reed returns on 2-year deal
|Caris LeVert joins on 2-year deal
|Dennis Schroder joins Kings in free agency
|Simone Fontecchio traded to Heat
After ending their five-year playoff drought, Cade Cunningham and Co. are ready to take that next step in their title pursuit. The addition of an elite shooter like Robinson is a step in the right direction.
Golden State Warriors
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|NA
|Kevon Looney joins Pelicans in free agency
|NA
Amid the looming Jonathan Kuminga decision, Warriors have made no offseason moves to upgrade their roster so far.
Houston Rockets
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Kevin Durant traded from Suns
|Jalen Green traded to Suns
|Steven Adams signs 3-year extension
|Clint Capela joins on a 3-year deal
|Dillon Brooks traded to Suns
|Jeff Green re-signs on a 1-year deal
|Dorian Finney-Smith joins on a 4-year deal
|Jock Landale waived
|Aaron Holiday re-signs on a 1-year deal
|Cam Whitmore traded to Wizards
|Fred VanVleet signs 2-year extension
|Jabari Smith Jr. signs 5-year extension
|Jae’Sean Tate re-signs on a 1-year deal
With the acquisition of Kevin Durant, Rockets are arguably the biggest offseason winners so far. Its clear that they are gunning for the championship next season.
Indiana Pacers
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Jay Huff traded from Grizzlies
|Myles Turner joins Bucks in free agency
|NA
As Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss majority of next season recovering from his Achilles injury, Pacers have not made any major additions despite their recent NBA Finals run.
Los Angeles Clippers
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Brook Lopez joins on a 2-year deal
|Drew Eubanks waived
|James Harden inks a 2-year extension
|Nic Batum returns on a 2-year deal
The addition of Lopez makes the Clippers more lethal on both ends, pairing alongside Zubac and Kawhi.
Los Angeles Lakers
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Deandre Ayton joins on a 2-year deal
|Dorian Finney-Smith joins Rockets in free agency
|Jaxson Hayes signs a 1-year deal
|Jake LaRavia joins on a 2-year deal
Ayton’s addition solves Lakers’ glaring size issue, making him the perfect lob threat alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, Rob Pelinka might need to make more moves to be considered legitimate title contenders.
Memphis Grizzlies
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Cole Anthony traded from Magic
|Desmond Bane traded to Magic
|Jaren Jackson Jr. agrees on a 5-year extension
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope traded from Magic
|Luke Kennard joins Hawks in free agency
|Santi Aldama returns on a 3-year deal
|Jock Landale joins on a 1-year deal
|Jay Huff traded to Pacers
|Cam Spencer returns on 2-year deal
|Ty Jerome joins on a 3-year deal
With Bane gone, Grizzlies have revamped their roster by adding several key pieces. Core remains strong with Ja Morant and JJJ.
Miami Heat
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Davion Mitchell joins on a 2-year deal
|Duncan Robinson joins Pistons
|NA
|Simone Fontecchio traded from Pistons
Heat are still seeking a superstar to replace Jimmy Butler. Pat Riley’s search is on.
Milwaukee Bucks
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Myles Turner joins on a 4-year deal
|Pat Connaughton traded to Hornets
|Kevin Porter Jr. returns on 2-year deal
|Gary Harris joins on a 2-year deal
|Damian Lillard waived
|Taurean Prince agrees to 2-year deal
|Vasilije Micic traded from Hornets
|Brook Lopez joins Clippers in free agency
|Bobby Portis inks 3-year extension
|Jericho Sims returns on 2-year deal
|Gary Trent Jr. returns on 2-year deal
Obviously, Bucks waiving an injured Lillard to facilitate the signing of Myles Turner has been the highlight of their summer so far. Giannis’ future remains uncertain.
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|NA
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker joins Hawks in free agency
|Julius Randle returns on 3-year deal
|Josh Minott joins Celtics in free agency
|Naz Reid returns on 5-year deal
|Luka Garza joins Celtics in free agency
|Joe Ingles returns on 1-year deal
Following two straight West Finals runs, Wolves are adamant on getting over the hump next season by bringing back their stars Randle and Naz.
New Orleans Pelicans
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Kevon Looney joins on a 2-year deal
|Bruce Brown joins Nuggets in free agency
|NA
|Jordan Poole traded from Wizards
|CJ McCollum traded to Wizards
|Saddiq Bey traded from Wizards
|Kelly Olynyk traded to Wizards
Pelicans are still trying to fight the right roster combination alongside Zion Williamson and other young stars. The addition of former Warriors stars Looney and Poole will be interesting to watch.
New York Knicks
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Jordan Clarkson joins on a deal
|NA
|NA
|Guerschon Yabusele agrees to 2-year deal
Following their historic run to East Finals, Knicks feel they are only one piece away from winning it all. Clarkson could be that missing piece, as the perfect supporting player for Jalen Brunson.
Oklahoma City Thunder
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inks 4-year extension
|Dillon Jones traded to Wizards
|NA
|Ajay Mitchell returns on 3-year deal
|Jaylin Williams inks 3-year extension
The defending champions have solidified SGA’s stay for the foreseeable future and will be looking to go back-to-back next season.
Orlando Magic
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Desmond Bane traded from Grizzlies
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope traded to Grizzlies
|Moe Wagner signs 1-year deal
|Tyus Jones joins on a 1-year deal
|Gary Harris joins Bucks in free agency
|Cole Anthony traded to Grizzlies
Magic are looking to take that next step by strengthening their core with the addition of Desmond Bane.
Philadelphia 76ers
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Trendon Watford signs 2-year deal
|Guerschon Yabusele joins Knicks in free agency
|Eric Gordon inks 1-year deal
|Justin Edwards inks 3-year deal
Sixers are hoping to return with a healthy Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, aiming to make some noise in the East this time.
Phoenix Suns
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Jalen Green traded from Rockets
|Kevin Durant traded to Rockets
|Collin Gillespie inks a 1-year deal
|Dillon Brooks traded from Rockets
|Tyus Jones joins Magic in free agency
|Mark Williams traded from Hornets
|Vasilije Micic was initially traded to Hornets
|Nigel Hayes-Davis joins on 1-year deal
|Mason Plumlee joins Hornets in free agency
|Cody Martin waived
Suns have completely revamped their roster by trading Kevin Durant and getting much younger by adding Green, Brooks, and Williams alongside Devin Booker.
Portland Trail Blazers
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Jrue Holiday traded from Celtics
|Anfernee Simons traded to Celtics
|Garrett Temple inks 1-year deal
|Deandre Ayton departs via buyout
Well, Blazers are taking a completely new direction by parting ways with young stars, Ayton and Simons. Jrue Holiday is a surprising addition.
Sacramento Kings
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Dennis Schroder joins on 3-year deal
|Jake LaRavia joins Lakers in free agency
|NA
|Dario Saric traded from Nuggets
|Jonas Valanciunas traded to Nuggets
Following Mike Brown’s firing and De’Aaron Fox’s departure, Kings are focused on revamping their roster and building toward a title.
San Antonio Spurs
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Luke Kornet joins on 4-year deal
|Sandro Mamukelashvili joins Raptors in free agency
|NA
Kornet is a solid addition as a backup for Victor Wembanyama and takes the Spurs one step closer to their championship pursuit.
Toronto Raptors
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Sandro Mamukelashvili joins on 2-year deal
|NA
|Jakob Poeltl inks 4-year extension
Raptors are still trying to find their identity and return to the level they were back in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard.
Utah Jazz
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|Jusuf Nurkic traded from Hornets
|Collin Sexton traded to Hornets
|NA
|Johnny Juzang waived
|Jordan Clarkson departs via buyout
Well, Utah is in complete rebuild mode after parting ways with Clarkson and Sexton. Nurkic is a decent addition as a rim protector.
Washington Wizards
|Additions
|Departures
|Re-signings
|CJ McCollum traded from Pelicans
|Saddiq Bey traded to Pelicans
|NA
|Kelly Olynyk traded from Pelicans
|Jordan Poole traded to Pelicans
|Dillon Jones traded from Thunder
|Anthony Gill waived
|Cam Whitmore traded from Rockets
With Free Agency Moratorium coming to a close and teams eligible to sign free agents from July 6, 12PM ET, it will be interesting to see what these 30 NBA teams do next. What are your predictions?
