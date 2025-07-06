brand-logo
NBA Trade Tracker: Every Deal So Far As Free Agency Countdown Begins

Rohan Bhaunt

Jul 6, 2025

feature-image

The 2025 NBA offseason is in full swing and teams across the league are busy making moves to upgrade their roster. Be it adding a superstar to boost their chances of title contention or shedding salary to avoid tax penalties, front offices are actively preparing for next season one way or the other. And here’s every move that has gone down so far ahead of the upcoming Free Agency:

Atlanta Hawks

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Luke Kennard joins on a 1-year dealClint Capela joins Rockets in free agencyNA
Kristaps Porzingis joins via three-team tradeGeorges Niang departs via three-team trade
Nickeil Alexander-Walker agrees to a 4-year sign-and-trade dealCaris LeVert joins Pistons in free agency
Larry Nance Jr. joins Cavs in free agency
Terance Mann departs via three-team trade

Of course, Porzingis is the most notable addition, bringing his elite two-way presence with championship mentality from Boston.

Boston Celtics

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Georges Niang joins via three-team tradeKristaps Porzingis joins Hawks in three-team tradeNA
Josh Minott joins on 2-year dealJrue Holiday traded to Blazers
Luka Garza joins on 2-year dealLuke Kornet joins Spurs in free agency
Anfernee Simons joins via trade with Blazers

With Jayson Tatum out for majority of next season recovering from Achilles injury, Celtics are in major salary shedding process while building for the future.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

Brooklyn Nets

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Terance Mann joins via three-team tradeD’Angelo Russell joins Mavs in free agencyZiaire Williams returns on 2-year deal
Michael Porter Jr. traded from NuggetsCam Johnson traded to NuggetsDay’Ron Sharpe returns on 2-year deal
Trendon Watford joins Sixers in free agency

With massive available cap space, Nets are fully invested in their rebuilding process and making moves accordingly.

Charlotte Hornets

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Spencer Dinwiddie joins on 1-year dealMark Williams traded to SunsTre Mann signs 3-year deal
Pat Connaughton traded from BucksJusuf Nurkic traded to Jazz
Collin Sexton traded from JazzVasilije Micic traded to Bucks
Mason Plumlee joins on 1-year deal

Still far from title contention, Hornets are trying to put the best pieces around LaMelo Ball this summer.

Chicago Bulls

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Isaac Okoro traded from CavsLonzo Ball traded to CavsTre Jones returns on 3-year deal

Bulls have made only one trade so far, parting ways with the eldest Ball brother in exchange for Isaac Okoro.

Cleveland Cavaliers

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Larry Nance Jr. joins on 1-year dealTy Jerome joins Grizzlies in free agencySam Merrill returns on 4-year deal
Lonzo Ball traded from BullsIsaac Okoro traded to Bulls

Following their disappointing second-round exit, Cavs are likely keeping their core intact while making minor changes around the fringes.

Dallas Mavericks

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
D’Angelo Russell joins on 2-year dealSpencer Dinwiddie joins Hornets in free agencyKyrie Irving signs 3-year extension
Dante Exum returns on 1-year deal

With Kyrie recovering from a torn ACL, D’Lo is likely to be the Mavs’ primary playmaker to start the Cooper Flagg era.

Denver Nuggets

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Cam Johnson traded from NetsMichael Porter Jr. traded to NetsNA
Tim Hardaway Jr. joins on 1-year dealDario Saric traded to Kings
Jonas Valanciunas traded from Kings
Bruce Brown joins on 1-year deal

While MPJ’s departure is a massive blow, Nuggets have gotten significantly better in terms of size with the addition of Cam and Valanciunas. They look ready for another title run.

Detroit Pistons

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Duncan Robinson joins on a 3-year sign-and-trade dealTim Hardaway Jr. joins Nuggets in free agencyPaul Reed returns on 2-year deal
Caris LeVert joins on 2-year dealDennis Schroder joins Kings in free agency
Simone Fontecchio traded to Heat

After ending their five-year playoff drought, Cade Cunningham and Co. are ready to take that next step in their title pursuit. The addition of an elite shooter like Robinson is a step in the right direction.

Golden State Warriors

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
NAKevon Looney joins Pelicans in free agencyNA

Amid the looming Jonathan Kuminga decision, Warriors have made no offseason moves to upgrade their roster so far.

Houston Rockets

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Kevin Durant traded from SunsJalen Green traded to SunsSteven Adams signs 3-year extension
Clint Capela joins on a 3-year dealDillon Brooks traded to SunsJeff Green re-signs on a 1-year deal
Dorian Finney-Smith joins on a 4-year dealJock Landale waivedAaron Holiday re-signs on a 1-year deal
Cam Whitmore traded to WizardsFred VanVleet signs 2-year extension
Jabari Smith Jr. signs 5-year extension
Jae’Sean Tate re-signs on a 1-year deal

With the acquisition of Kevin Durant, Rockets are arguably the biggest offseason winners so far. Its clear that they are gunning for the championship next season.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

Indiana Pacers

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Jay Huff traded from GrizzliesMyles Turner joins Bucks in free agencyNA

As Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss majority of next season recovering from his Achilles injury, Pacers have not made any major additions despite their recent NBA Finals run.

Los Angeles Clippers

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Brook Lopez joins on a 2-year dealDrew Eubanks waivedJames Harden inks a 2-year extension
Nic Batum returns on a 2-year deal

The addition of Lopez makes the Clippers more lethal on both ends, pairing alongside Zubac and Kawhi.

Los Angeles Lakers

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Deandre Ayton joins on a 2-year dealDorian Finney-Smith joins Rockets in free agencyJaxson Hayes signs a 1-year deal
Jake LaRavia joins on a 2-year deal

Ayton’s addition solves Lakers’ glaring size issue, making him the perfect lob threat alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, Rob Pelinka might need to make more moves to be considered legitimate title contenders.

Memphis Grizzlies

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Cole Anthony traded from MagicDesmond Bane traded to MagicJaren Jackson Jr. agrees on a 5-year extension
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope traded from MagicLuke Kennard joins Hawks in free agencySanti Aldama returns on a 3-year deal
Jock Landale joins on a 1-year dealJay Huff traded to PacersCam Spencer returns on 2-year deal
Ty Jerome joins on a 3-year deal

With Bane gone, Grizzlies have revamped their roster by adding several key pieces. Core remains strong with Ja Morant and JJJ.

Miami Heat

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Davion Mitchell joins on a 2-year dealDuncan Robinson joins PistonsNA
Simone Fontecchio traded from Pistons

Heat are still seeking a superstar to replace Jimmy Butler. Pat Riley’s search is on.

Milwaukee Bucks

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Myles Turner joins on a 4-year dealPat Connaughton traded to HornetsKevin Porter Jr. returns on 2-year deal
Gary Harris joins on a 2-year dealDamian Lillard waivedTaurean Prince agrees to 2-year deal
Vasilije Micic traded from HornetsBrook Lopez joins Clippers in free agencyBobby Portis inks 3-year extension
Jericho Sims returns on 2-year deal
Gary Trent Jr. returns on 2-year deal

Obviously, Bucks waiving an injured Lillard to facilitate the signing of Myles Turner has been the highlight of their summer so far. Giannis’ future remains uncertain.

article-image

via Imago

Minnesota Timberwolves

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
NANickeil Alexander-Walker joins Hawks in free agencyJulius Randle returns on 3-year deal
Josh Minott joins Celtics in free agencyNaz Reid returns on 5-year deal
Luka Garza joins Celtics in free agencyJoe Ingles returns on 1-year deal

Following two straight West Finals runs, Wolves are adamant on getting over the hump next season by bringing back their stars Randle and Naz.

New Orleans Pelicans

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Kevon Looney joins on a 2-year dealBruce Brown joins Nuggets in free agencyNA
Jordan Poole traded from WizardsCJ McCollum traded to Wizards
Saddiq Bey traded from WizardsKelly Olynyk traded to Wizards

Pelicans are still trying to fight the right roster combination alongside Zion Williamson and other young stars. The addition of former Warriors stars Looney and Poole will be interesting to watch.

New York Knicks

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Jordan Clarkson joins on a dealNANA
Guerschon Yabusele agrees to 2-year deal

Following their historic run to East Finals, Knicks feel they are only one piece away from winning it all. Clarkson could be that missing piece, as the perfect supporting player for Jalen Brunson.

Oklahoma City Thunder

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inks 4-year extensionDillon Jones traded to WizardsNA
Ajay Mitchell returns on 3-year deal
Jaylin Williams inks 3-year extension

The defending champions have solidified SGA’s stay for the foreseeable future and will be looking to go back-to-back next season.

Orlando Magic

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Desmond Bane traded from GrizzliesKentavious Caldwell-Pope traded to GrizzliesMoe Wagner signs 1-year deal
Tyus Jones joins on a 1-year dealGary Harris joins Bucks in free agency
Cole Anthony traded to Grizzlies

Magic are looking to take that next step by strengthening their core with the addition of Desmond Bane.

Philadelphia 76ers

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Trendon Watford signs 2-year dealGuerschon Yabusele joins Knicks in free agencyEric Gordon inks 1-year deal
Justin Edwards inks 3-year deal

Sixers are hoping to return with a healthy Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, aiming to make some noise in the East this time.

Phoenix Suns

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Jalen Green traded from RocketsKevin Durant traded to RocketsCollin Gillespie inks a 1-year deal
Dillon Brooks traded from RocketsTyus Jones joins Magic in free agency
Mark Williams traded from HornetsVasilije Micic was initially traded to Hornets
Nigel Hayes-Davis joins on 1-year dealMason Plumlee joins Hornets in free agency
Cody Martin waived

Suns have completely revamped their roster by trading Kevin Durant and getting much younger by adding Green, Brooks, and Williams alongside Devin Booker.

Portland Trail Blazers

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Jrue Holiday traded from CelticsAnfernee Simons traded to CelticsGarrett Temple inks 1-year deal
Deandre Ayton departs via buyout

Well, Blazers are taking a completely new direction by parting ways with young stars, Ayton and Simons. Jrue Holiday is a surprising addition.

Sacramento Kings

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Dennis Schroder joins on 3-year dealJake LaRavia joins Lakers in free agencyNA
Dario Saric traded from NuggetsJonas Valanciunas traded to Nuggets

Following Mike Brown’s firing and De’Aaron Fox’s departure, Kings are focused on revamping their roster and building toward a title.

San Antonio Spurs

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Luke Kornet joins on 4-year dealSandro Mamukelashvili joins Raptors in free agencyNA

Kornet is a solid addition as a backup for Victor Wembanyama and takes the Spurs one step closer to their championship pursuit.

Toronto Raptors

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Sandro Mamukelashvili joins on 2-year dealNAJakob Poeltl inks 4-year extension

Raptors are still trying to find their identity and return to the level they were back in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard.

Utah Jazz

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
Jusuf Nurkic traded from HornetsCollin Sexton traded to HornetsNA
Johnny Juzang waived
Jordan Clarkson departs via buyout

Well, Utah is in complete rebuild mode after parting ways with Clarkson and Sexton. Nurkic is a decent addition as a rim protector.

Washington Wizards

AdditionsDeparturesRe-signings
CJ McCollum traded from PelicansSaddiq Bey traded to PelicansNA
Kelly Olynyk traded from PelicansJordan Poole traded to Pelicans
Dillon Jones traded from ThunderAnthony Gill waived
Cam Whitmore traded from Rockets

With Free Agency Moratorium coming to a close and teams eligible to sign free agents from July 6, 12PM ET, it will be interesting to see what these 30 NBA teams do next. What are your predictions?

Can Kevin Durant lead the Rockets to a championship, or is this just another failed experiment?

