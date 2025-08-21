NBA 2K Community Voice Same Complaint About LeBron James & Stephen Curry as Latest Ratings Drop

The stage is set for LeBron James as the 2025-26 season looms, a year that will mark his 23rd in the NBA. No other player has reached that milestone, and yet James is not showing signs of slowing down. Even at 40, he is still a player most franchises would dream of building around. Last season, he led the Lakers to a top-three seed in the West, proving again that his greatness stretches far beyond numbers.

However, numbers are what define players in NBA 2K games. With latest entry into the franchise set to release on September 5, player ratings have given gamers an insight into how the game will play out. James, along with his longtime rival Stephen Curry find themselves at the center of conversation.

NBA 2K recently announced on X, “LeBron James is the 7th highest rated player in #NBA2K26 at 94 OVR!” The image of him in the game spread quickly, reminding fans that his presence still defines the league. How many athletes in their 40s are rated among the best in a video game simulation? That recognition captures just how rare his sustained dominance has been.

James’ rating placed him behind stars like Jokic, Doncic, Antetokounmpo, Edwards, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but tied with Curry, Tatum, and Wembanyama. He even ranked ahead of Kevin Durant, showing his impact remains respected across generations. That is also true for Chef Curry, who is also entering his 17th season in the league and is rated 94.

Still, James’ case remains remarkable. At 94 overall, he is the oldest player in the NBA yet still considered top-10. Few legends, besides Abdul-Jabbar, have ever aged this well in basketball’s demanding world.

NBA 2K community voices the same complaint about LeBron James & Stephen Curry as the latest ratings drop

When NBA 2K26 ratings were revealed, the online chatter started immediately, and it did not take long for frustration to show. Many fans voiced their disappointment over how LeBron James and Stephen Curry were ranked, especially considering how last season played out. One fan’s reaction summed it up by saying, “This is unacceptable lol I want to see the last 6th. Bet you 4 out of 6 is not better then BRON.”

Another fan focused directly on Curry’s placement, questioning how he ended up above(near) James in the rankings. The post read, “NBA 2K WHY IS CURRY ABOVE BRON ARE WE BLINDED BY HOW BAD CURRY WAS PLAYING 75% OF THE SEASON??????” That sentiment resonated widely, sparking debates about whether the developers favored past reputation over recent performance.

Before Curry’s final rating was revealed, some fans were already anticipating the imbalance between the two stars. One reaction captured the mood perfectly: “LMAO that means curry about to be higher than bron.” The complaint highlighted how skeptical fans felt even before the numbers officially dropped.

Others went after specific attributes in the game, pointing out that James deserved a higher overall. One comment read, “Yall are actually disrespecting LeBron even in his old age stop holding that man. Give him his 96 driving dunk and at least a 96 overall.” It showed that fans not only wanted better ratings but also a more accurate reflection of James’ playing style.

The criticism did not stop there, as gamers accused the developers of mishandling the stats before release. As one fan bluntly put it, “Y’all butchered his stats and we saw that before the game even came out, he should be 96. Curry rated higher after last season? Lol.” It’s clear that fans are not satisfied with Curry being placed higher than James, and they held nothing back to ensure their dissatisfaction was known. The complaints make it clear that, at least among the community, the debate between James and Curry is far from settled.