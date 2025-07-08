Jalen Williams Defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander From Vicious Attack as OKC MVP Earns New Honor

For the better part of the past few months, it’s felt like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t taken a single step back. From MVP chants echoing in arenas to his face plastered across highlights and headlines, the Thunder star’s name has been all over the basketball world. Yet, just when it felt like the buzz might be settling, something new rolled in. And this time, it hit the gaming world before the sports one could catch its breath.

People were still scrolling through TikTok takes and Instagram highlight reels when the latest bomb dropped. A fresh new honor had just landed on the Thunder guard’s lap, and this one wasn’t tied to a stat line or a Finals performance. No warm-up, no teaser campaign, no cryptic sneaker drop. Just a straight-up reveal. So naturally, it caught fire within minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was officially announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K26, making him the face of the most popular basketball game on the planet. The news came straight from Shams Charania, and it’s another major addition to what many are already calling the “Summer of SGA.” The Thunder star’s recent run includes “MVP award, league scoring title, an NBA championship, Finals MVP, a $285 million super max extension, first signature shoe release” and now, 2K26’s top billing.

SGA’s season stats certainly back the buzz. The 26-year-old Canadian averaged 32.7 points per game in 2024-25, leading the league in scoring while adding 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds every night. His shooting was elite too, as he converted 51.9% from the field. Combine that with his playoff run and the Thunder’s title win, and it’s clear why he’s dominating headlines across industries—from Nike billboards to gaming consoles. “I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001” he said earlier this year, after unveiling his first signature shoe. Now, his digital self will be taking the floor for millions worldwide.

Jalen Williams takes a stand for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

A TikTok post targeting Gilgeous-Alexander’s game stirred up some serious noise. One commenter called his Finals run “the worst ring of all time” and labeled the Thunder guard as “overrated” with “no bag.” The criticism didn’t go unnoticed. Jalen Williams, SGA’s teammate and close friend, didn’t hesitate to reply. His clapback? Quick, sharp, and straight to the point: “You know how tuff I’d be if I made the nba change its rules 😤”

The comment wasn’t just a defense. It was a subtle flex and a statement of solidarity. Williams, who’s grown into one of OKC’s most reliable two-way players, has often had SGA’s back both on and off the floor. Their chemistry has been a core reason for the Thunder’s rise this past season. And while online trolls might call it overrated, the trophy and numbers tell a different story.

Williams, who averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 48.4% shooting last season, played a huge role during OKC’s title run. Whether it was timely buckets or switching onto elite scorers late in games, he proved more than capable of holding his own. And off the court, moments like these show he’s just as ready to protect the locker room culture that helped build this recent success.

This isn’t the first time J-Dub has gone public with his support. Earlier this year, he openly questioned how SGA—who led the NBA in drives—wasn’t getting to the line as much as others. That quiet fire is becoming a signature trait of Williams’ leadership style. It’s calm, steady, but when needed, unmistakably loud.

In a season full of firsts, awards, and legacy-defining performances, what’s becoming even clearer is that behind every superstar is a core that holds strong. For Gilgeous-Alexander, that includes a teammate who’s not just putting up numbers but standing up when it counts most.