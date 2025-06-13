NBCA President Rick Carlisle Breaks Silence on Knicks’ HC Hiring Approach as Surprising Candidate Emerges

Since the abrupt firing of Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have looked like a team without a plan. In search for Thibs’ replacement, they approached multiple teams for permission to speak with their existing head coach, but were denied by all. The list includes Mavs’ Jason Kidd, Hawks’ Quin Snyder, Rockets’ Ime Udoka, Wolves’ Chris Finch, and Bulls’ Billy Donovan. It’s clear that teams do not want their head coaches being poached. But what is NBCA President Rick Carlisle’s stance on the Knicks’ unusual hiring tactic?

Amid his ongoing pursuit for the Larry O’Brien trophy, the Pacers head coach addressed the Knicks situation during a presser, “I mean, why would there be an issue about having interest in great coaches? The names of guys that the permission is being asked to speak to… I mean these guys are all great coaches. I mean I don’t have any problem with it.”

Yes, Carlisle has no issue with Knicks approaching head coaches currently under contract with a different franchise, hoping to find the right candidate to lead their team. While he made his stance clear, Rick clarified that he was not speaking on behalf of the National Basketball Coaches Association, “I’m just giving you my opinion. I’m not speaking for the Coaches Association, but to me, above all, it speaks to the value of great coaching. So, I don’t see an issue with it, but I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the Coaches Association. I’m only giving you, my opinion.”

While Carlisle seems to have no problem with it, teams surely don’t want the Knicks approaching their head coaches. So, the New York organization might be left with no choice but to go a different route – Seek coaches that are not currently hired by another franchise. And this new approach could lead them to Arkansas’ Coach Cal!

John Calipari emerges as potential HC candidate for Knicks amid massive pressure to win

With their initial plan backfiring, the Knicks have started looking at other options. One name making the rounds is legendary college coach John Calipari. Well, Calipari has built a Hall of Fame resume, coaching colleges like Memphis, Kentucky, and most recently Arkansas. And he could be on the Knicks’ radar as a potential candidate. Even Coach Cal called the New York vacancy a “hell of a job.”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Arkansas at Louisiana State Jan 14, 2025 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts to a play against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Baton Rouge Pete Maravich Assembly Center Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250114_kdn_la1_104

Although Calipari does not have prior NBA experience, he is an elite head coach and a proven champion at the college level. However, his move to the Knicks is not certain, as he plans on staying with the Razorbacks for now, “I’ve been at Arkansas one year. People are totally committed and committed to me, personally.” Moreover, John believes that coaching the Knicks is not for everyone, “it’s not for everybody, now. You guys know, coaching the Knicks is like coaching — there’s some college teams, I would say, not for everybody, and that one isn’t for everybody. But you have everything you need to win, and you have New York City. So, someone’s going to get a hell of a job.”

Maybe, Calipari is hesitant about the opportunity because he understands the pressure that comes with it. Following the Knicks’ recent run to the Conference Finals, they are unlikely to be satisfied with anything less than a run to the NBA Finals. And that puts massive pressure on whoever becomes their head coach for next season. Even St. John’s Rick Pitino expressed a similar concern, “Whoever comes in, if he doesn’t get to the Finals, it’s going to be deemed an unsuccessful season.”

Apart from Calipari, names including Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins are also in the rumor mill. Who do you think can handle the pressure and get the Knicks over the hump?