Pelicans Make Surprise Jordan Poole Move Amid Growing Zion Williamson Trade Rumor

What happens when you’re stuck in the middle of the West with an injury-prone star and no clear direction? That’s the question the Pelicans are facing. After OKC’s championship run and Houston landing Durant for almost nothing, New Orleans fans are wondering: is it time to move Zion? He played just 30 games last season, but in those, he was dominant. Averaging 24.6 points on 56.7% shooting, he reminded everyone why he’s a two-time All-Star. But health remains the issue, and in the West, just being good isn’t enough.

Then came the move no one saw coming. “The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick,” reported Shams Charania. It feels less like a small upgrade and more like the start of a shake-up. Poole, though inconsistent, brings scoring punch and playoff experience. Bey adds needed depth. But more importantly, clearing McCollum’s role creates space for what? If this is step one, could step two involve finally testing Zion’s value? If Memphis cashed in on Bane, who’s to say New Orleans won’t listen to offers for Zion?

