Pelicans vs Timberwolves Injury Report (Dec. 2): Are Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight?

The status of the Pelicans’ franchise player took a late turn Tuesday afternoon, reshaping the entire outlook for tonight’s matchup. After earlier reports indicated a return, Zion Williamson is now in question to face the Western Conference contender visiting New Orleans. This development casts a larger shadow over a team already navigating a marathon injury list.

The New Orleans Pelicans, holding a 3-18 record and stuck in last place in the West, host the 12-8 Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Pelicans Injury Report: Are Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III Playing Tonight?

Zion Williamson has been downgraded to Out for Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves with right adductor soreness. This is a new issue after he missed Sunday’s game due to injury management. His potential absence would be a major blow for an offense that averages just 108.7 points per game, ranking 26th in the league.

Trey Murphy III is also listed as questionable with a right elbow strain. The wing leads the Pelicans in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Jordan Hawkins is questionable as well due to an illness. He averages 5.1 points in 15.2 minutes per contest.

Several key rotation players are confirmed out. Herbert Jones will miss his sixth straight game with a right calf strain. Jordan Poole remains out with a left quad strain, an absence that has now reached 15 consecutive games. Karlo Matkovic is out with a calf injury, and Dejounte Murray continues to recover from a right Achilles rupture.

The sheer volume of absences forces interim coach James Borrego to rely on deep reserves. Two-way players Bryce McGowens, Trey Alexander, and Hunter Dickinson are with the G League Birmingham Squadron and are unavailable. McGowens started the last two games, scoring a career-high 23 points against the Lakers on Sunday.

Timberwolves Injury Report: Are Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle Playing Tonight?

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter this two-game series in New Orleans with a clean bill of health. No players are listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s contest. This full availability provides a stark contrast to their opponent’s situation.

Forward Enrique Freeman is available and will play with a protective mask after dealing with a facial injury. Rookie center Rocco Zikarsky remains on a G League assignment under his two-way contract and is not with the team.

This health allows the Timberwolves to continue building rhythm with their core lineup. The team ranks eighth in the NBA in offensive efficiency at 117.6 points per 100 possessions. They also hold a top ten defensive rating, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Anthony Edwards anchors the offense, averaging 28.9 points per game. He has scored 30 or more points in five consecutive contests. Julius Randle adds 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, providing a versatile secondary option.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Pelicans vs Timberwolves

Based on the latest injury reports, here is how the teams could start the game.

G: Donte DiVincenzo G: Jeremiah Fears G: Anthony Edwards G: Bryce McGowens F: Jaden McDaniels F: Saddiq Bey F: Julius Randle F: Zion Williamson (if active) C: Rudy Gobert C: Derik Queen

Note: These projections are subject to change based on final determinations. If Zion Williamson cannot play, his starting spot would likely be filled by Micah Peavy or another reserve forward. If Trey Murphy III is able to return from his elbow injury, he would likely start in place of Bryce McGowens.

The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network North and Gulf Coast Sports. Streaming is available via NBA League Pass, Pelicans+, and Fubo. The Timberwolves are listed as 9.5-point favorites. These same two teams will meet again in New Orleans on Thursday night for the second leg of a quick two-game series.