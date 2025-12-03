Knicks Get Major Boost In Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Plan as Insider Confirms Exit Talks With Bucks – Reports

A major shift appears to be happening behind the scenes with one of the NBA’s biggest stars. The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly already fielded a significant trade request from their franchise player, a move that could reshape the league’s power structure. This development gives one specific team a notable advantage in any potential discussions.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN provided a stunning update on the situation. He stated that Giannis Antetokounmpo has already asked the Bucks organization to trade him.

“The Bucks called the Knicks and asked for an offer for Giannis, okay, because Giannis said I want to be a Knick,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland. “Guys, he asked to be traded already.”

Windhorst added that the two-time MVP ultimately recommitted to playing this season for Milwaukee. The team’s performance since that decision may be testing that commitment. The Bucks hold a disappointing 9-13 record through their first 22 games.

This follows a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania in early December. Charania noted that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had started conversations with the Bucks front office about his future. The discussions centred on whether his best fit remained in Milwaukee or was elsewhere.

The public first noticed signs of unrest in late November. Antetokounmpo scrubbed almost all Bucks-related content from his Instagram and X accounts. His profile pictures were changed to images of him in a Greek national team uniform.

Further reporting from Brian Windhorst on NBA Today clarified the team’s potential approach. He stated the Milwaukee Bucks are not expected to open a Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes to the entire league.

Instead, the process would allow Antetokounmpo to pick a preferred team. The Bucks would then try to complete a trade with that specific franchise. This method significantly narrows the field of potential suitors.

Why the Knicks Hold All the Cards

According to multiple reports, the New York Knicks are the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo has expressed interest in joining. ESPN’s Shams Charania previously indicated that if Antetokounmpo ever left Milwaukee, the Knicks were his sole preferred destination.

The Knicks’ rise as an Eastern Conference contender makes them a logical choice. The team reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season for the first time in a quarter-century. They are built with a strong core led by All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson.

New York’s front office, led by president Leon Rose, has monitored Antetokounmpo’s situation for years. Team officials reportedly believed since 2024 that he might eventually be open to a move to Madison Square Garden. The combination of a competitive roster and the league’s biggest market creates a unique appeal.

Despite this interest, trade talks over the summer did not gain serious traction. Sources indicated the Knicks did not put forward a strong enough offer to satisfy Milwaukee. A major hurdle was New York’s reported refusal to include Jalen Brunson in any deal.

This dynamic gives the Knicks significant leverage if trade discussions reopen. Windhorst reported the Bucks are not expected to open a bidding war to the entire league. Instead, the franchise would likely work exclusively with Antetokounmpo’s preferred team to facilitate a deal.

Bucks face a rocky road this season

The Bucks’ current struggles only intensify the speculation. The team has lost eight of its last nine games, including a recent seven-game losing streak. Milwaukee ranks 23rd in defensive rating and 18th in net rating this season.

Individually, Giannis Antetokounmpo is performing at a historic level. He is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He is shooting a career-best 63.9 percent from the field.

Imago Nov 17, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

His stellar play has not translated to team success. The Bucks are 1-5 in games he has missed this season. They are 9-8 in games he has played, a barely average record.

Antetokounmpo has been vocal about his desire to compete for championships. He reiterated this stance during the team’s media day in September. The Bucks have won only one playoff series since their 2021 title.

The clock is ticking for Milwaukee to change the narrative. Many players signed this past offseason will become eligible to be traded on December 15. This date often marks the true start of the NBA’s trade season.

The Bucks face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Their performance over the next few weeks could determine the future of their franchise cornerstone. All eyes are now on Milwaukee’s front office to see how they respond.