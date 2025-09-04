Knicks Owner James Dolan Warned About Adam Silver’s Next Move Amid Jalen Brunson Investigation

The basketball world may be buzzing with EuroBasket excitement, but another storm has stolen the spotlight. Kawhi Leonard, usually described as the silent assassin on the court, is now tied to a financial scandal involving Aspiration, a company accused of fraud. Reports claim Leonard’s $28 million endorsement deal looked more like a “no-show job” than a genuine partnership. What started with one superstar’s name has now snowballed, pulling others into questioning, and suddenly the conversation has shifted beyond the Clippers.

This is where things get even more interesting. Pablo Torre, speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, teased something larger brewing. He admitted his tip line was buzzing with whispers, saying it was often filled with messages from “enemies of Jalen Brunson” pushing him to look deeper. When pressed, Torre hinted at how Brunson’s arrival at the Knicks raised eyebrows. He refused to go into details but admitted it was “a bit of a tease.” That playful tease alone was enough to send speculation flying, with James Dolan’s name now entering the chatter.

On ESPN, Bobby Marks broke it down bluntly: “The optics don’t look good, right? If you have an owner who’s basically, um, who put money into a startup company, um, then you have a player who, um, gets a marketing deal at $7 million per which is a huge number, and there’s no trace of him doing any public appearances or doing any work. Um, that doesn’t look good.” Marks pointed out the difference between optics and evidence but left room for league scrutiny. The mention of Dolan became unavoidable given Ballmer’s earlier purchase of The Forum from him in 2020.

Marks expanded on this connection further: “Unless there is a paper trail… and certainly Steve Ballmer, and there was also the Forum on there. So, if you want to go investigate the Knicks because James Dolan owns them too, you can go in that direction too.” His words tied the puzzle together. Dolan’s sale of The Forum may have been years ago, but that deal indirectly linked him to the same web of ownership questions surrounding Ballmer and Leonard. Add Brunson’s intriguing Knicks deal into the mix, and suddenly, Dolan faces unwanted attention. The title rings true: the warning is clear, Adam Silver may have his sights on more than just Leonard.

James Dolan’s Forum battle and the legacy of a $400 million deal

Back in March 2020, the Clippers’ long-term vision collided with James Dolan’s business interests in a high-profile clash. Steve Ballmer reached an agreement to purchase The Forum in Inglewood for $400 million in cash, a deal that settled fierce litigation. For Ballmer, it cleared the path to building a new 18,000-seat home for the Clippers. For Dolan, it marked the end of a bitter legal fight over territory and control in Los Angeles.

Dolan’s Madison Square Garden Company had owned The Forum since 2012 and invested heavily in its revival as a premier music venue. But when Inglewood officials began working with the Clippers on plans for a new arena nearby, MSG accused the city of breaking promises. Lawsuits flew back and forth, with MSG claiming it was deceived into giving up land that eventually went to Ballmer. For years, Dolan resisted what he viewed as an unfair encroachment on his business.

When the deal was finalized, Ballmer’s statement was measured but forward-looking: “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future. We are committed to our investment in the City of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans.” By acquiring the Forum, Ballmer resolved the lawsuits and ensured a smoother future for his franchise’s development. With the current climate of scrutiny, Dolan’s history with the Clippers only adds another layer to the conversations linking him to today’s controversies.