Knicks Source Reveals Key Influence in HC Interviews as Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins Updates Drop

Knicks’ search for a new head coach is heating up. Earlier this month, they attempted to book interviews with existing head coaches of several NBA teams, but failed. The list includes Hawks’ Quin Snyder, Mavs’ Jason Kidd, Wolves’ Chris Finch, Rockets’ Ime Udoka, and Bulls’ Billy Donovan. With their initial hiring strategy biting the dust, the New York franchise has shifted their focus to two recently fired candidates, Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins.

Well, Brown was abruptly let go by the Kings in December following a disappointing 13-18 start to the season. Meanwhile, Jenkins lost his Grizzlies job in March despite the team sitting at the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Both coaches found tremendous success with their respective teams before they got fired, which makes them solid candidates for the Knicks. Turns out, they have already been interviewed by the front office.

Per reports, “Taylor Jenkins made positive impression” during his interaction. Of course, Jenkins was the winningest head coach in Grizzlies franchise history, with a 250-214 record. He led the team to one Conference Semis appearance and played a pivotal role in developing the young roster. However, at this stage, Knicks need a head coach who can get them to the championship right away. And that could cause them to lean toward Mike Brown, especially with his ties with team management.

Yes, Brown is believed to have a strong relationship with William Wesley, the right hand of Knicks President Leon Rose and a major influence on James Dolan. Moreover, Brown has won four championships as an assistant coach during his time with the Spurs and Warriors. He is also a former Coach of the Year. On paper, he seems perfect to replace Tom Thibodeau. But the Knicks are not going to finalize their decision just yet as sources confirmed “hiring is not expected till after the draft.”

Looks like Knicks’ current focus is on the June 25 draft after which they will likely speed up the process of hiring a new head coach. And there is a chance that neither Jenkins nor Brown bag the job.

Wildcard candidate emerges for Knicks head coaching job as search continues

While Brown and Jenkins seem like the top candidates for the role, the New York team has not stopped looking for other options. Per veteran insider Ian Begley, there could be some wildcard entries in this pursuit, “Jason Kidd, to my knowledge, as of earlier this week, is still a possibility. So, that’s kind of where it sits. I do think that Jenkins and Brown have been a focus. I don’t know if there’s a list, but I think they’re in that top tier of the Knicks options, and then Kidd, more of a wildcard, because he’s still under contract with Dallas.”

Well, Kidd was one of the first coaches Knicks attempted to book an interview with. But they were denied the opportunity by the Mavs. Reports suggest that the legendary point guard continues to be on their radar. It was only last year that Kidd led the Mavs to the NBA Finals, and that’s exactly the kind of head coach Knicks are looking for. Someone who can get them over the hump following this season’s heartbreaking East Finals exit. Who do you think is best suited for the job?