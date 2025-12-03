Knicks vs Hornets Injury Report (Dec. 3): Are Jalen Brunson, LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight?

The New York Knicks are looking to bounce back at home, but they will have to do so without two key rotation pieces. Their opponent, the Charlotte Hornets, arrive at Madison Square Garden dealing with an even longer list of unavailable players, putting their rookie sensation in the spotlight once again. The health reports will play a major role in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Knicks Injury Report: Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight?

Jalen Brunson is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play for the New York Knicks. The star guard is averaging 33.0 points per game in his last two contests. He scored 33 points in the team’s previous meeting with the Hornets on November 27.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also not on the report and will be available. The forward is averaging 22.1 points and a team-leading 11.7 rebounds per game this season. His presence is central to the Knicks’ interior offense and rebounding.

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

The team will be without starting forward OG Anunoby due to a left hamstring strain. Head coach Mike Brown stated Anunoby still does not have a timetable for return, though he has done some controlled on-court work. Reserve guard Landry Shamet is out for approximately four weeks with a right shoulder sprain.

Two-way player Kevin McCullar Jr. is listed as day-to-day with nose soreness. The Knicks hold a 5-win and 2-loss record in the seven games OG Anunoby has missed this season.

Hornets Injury Report: Are LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel Playing Tonight?

LaMelo Ball is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game with left wrist soreness. The Hornets guard played 29 minutes in Monday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with 12 points and 14 assists. He is averaging 18.9 points and 8.9 assists per game this season.

Rookie forward Kon Knueppel is not on the injury report and will play. Knueppel was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month on Tuesday. He leads all first-year players with 18.4 points per game and has made 69 three-pointers this season.

The Hornets will be without several rotation players. Brandon Miller is out with a shoulder injury. Tre Mann is out with an ankle issue, and Pat Connaughton is sidelined with a calf strain.

Grant Williams remains out as he recovers from knee surgery. Josh Green is also out after being assigned to the G League for rehabilitation from shoulder surgery.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Knicks vs Hornets

The projected starting lineups are based on each team’s current injury situations and recent rotations. The Knicks will rely on their star duo, while the Hornets will lean on their backcourt and rookie standout.

G – Jalen Brunson G – LaMelo Ball G – Mikal Bridges G – Vasilije Micic F – Josh Hart F – Miles Bridges F – Karl-Anthony Towns F – Kon Knueppel C – Mitchell Robinson C – Nick Richards

For the Knicks, Mikal Bridges is projected to start on the wing after scoring 35 points in his last game. Mitchell Robinson will anchor the middle, leading the Eastern Conference with 4.5 offensive rebounds per game. For the Hornets, Vasilije Micic is expected to start in the backcourt alongside Ball. Miles Bridges, averaging 21.7 points, will start at forward next to the rookie Knueppel.

The New York Knicks hold a 13-win and 7-loss record, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Charlotte Hornets are 6 and 15, sitting in twelfth place in the East. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM Eastern Time at Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks listed as 9.5-point favorites. This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the teams this season.