NY Source Clarifies Knicks’ Russell Westbrook Stance Amid Interest From 4 NBA Teams

After the Knicks’ historic season was cut short in the East Finals, they realized they might be just one piece away from winning the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. Now, they are in search for that missing piece. A report by Ian Begley stated that there will be “mutual interest” between the New York franchise and Russell Westbrook once free agency opens. But Knicks’ roster situation and the former MVP’s questionable attitude have led to scepticism about their potential union.

Per New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, “From what I’m hearing, I wouldn’t expect the Knicks to sign Russell Westbrook. There’s no clear path to sustained playing time for him on this roster and he’s not the type to sit comfortably on the bench.” Despite Knicks’ reported pursuit for a veteran guard, they might not consider signing Russ because there might not be enough playing time for him amid their stacked roster, which could lead to frustration.

Of course, Knicks’ starting point guard role belongs to Jalen Brunson, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. That means if Westbrook moves to New York, he would have to make peace with coming off the bench, that too for limited minutes.

(Developing Story)